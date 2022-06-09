The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Ilkay Gundogan eyes Barcelona and Juventus

Barcelona and Juventus have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign Ilkay Gundogan, and they now look to be his preferred two options if he leaves Manchester City this summer, according to a report from Bild.

The 31-year-old midfielder's contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to enter the final year at the end of the month, but he isn't prepared to sign a new deal without assurances from Pep Guardiola that he will feature regularly for the Premier League champions.

The Germany international wants to ensure that he can be handed a starting role with one eye on the Qatar World Cup later this year, and he is reported to be aware of the interest from the Blaugrana and the Bianconeri.

Should his place in Manchester City look uncertain after Guardiola finalises his squad reinforcements, it is understood that Gundogan could look to engineer a move away from the club this summer, though it looks unlikely that he will be agreeing to a new deal anytime soon.



PAPER GOSSIP

- Newcastle are prioritising a move for Sven Botman as soon as possible, writes Fabrizio Romano. The Magpies are reported to have been in discussions with Lille since January, with the 22-year-old centre-back open to moving to the Premier League. He has also been linked with Serie A champions AC Milan, who could be set to challenge Eddie Howe's side for his signature if talks advance.

- The representatives of Ajax forward Antony have traveled to meet with Manchester United as they continue to discuss a deal that would see the 22-year-old follow Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford. That's according to Goal, with understanding that there is hope that they will be able to close a deal in the coming days. It is reported that the Eredivisie side would be looking for a fee of around €60 million.

- Jose Mourinho is looking to reinforce his attack during this summer, and he has identified Dries Mertens as a potential option, reveals Calciomercato. The 35-year-old forward could be acquired on a free transfer, with his deal set to expire on June 30, and with Roma finding it difficult to find a way to sign Mauro Icardi, the Giallorossi could be prepared to land Mertens.

- Rangers are keen on signing Turkey international goalkeeper Berke Özer, according to Ekrem Konur. The 22-year-old was a standout performer for Fenerbahce last season, but first drew the attention of European clubs with his performances at youth international level with Turkey that saw Chelsea and Manchester City previously linked with him. He made 19 appearances across all competitions last season, including an impressive display in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt who edged past Rangers in the final.

- Villarreal right-back Serge Aurier is set to become a free agent, reports AS. The La Liga club have decided not to renew his deal, which will see him become available to join other clubs on June 30. The 29-year-old made 24 appearances for Unai Emery's side last season, after joining them from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.