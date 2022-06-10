Shaka Hislop explains why he's completely on board with Messi returning to Barcelona when his PSG contract is up. (1:30)

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Inter reject PSG offer for Skriniar

Paris Saint-Germain have had their first offer of €50 million turned down for the transfer of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar, reports Foot Mercato.

The Ligue 1 side have identified the Slovakia captain as a key reinforcement for this summer, but despite the Nerazzurri being keen to raise funds for Romelu Lukaku, Simone Inzaghi's side aren't prepared to part with the 27-year-old defender unless they receive a transfer fee that reflects their valuation.

PSG have made Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar a priority signing this summer. Sportinfoto/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Serie A outfit are reportedly seeking a fee of around €80m, but could be prepared to negotiate for offers that fall slightly below that figure. With Skriniar deemed to be a priority target for PSG this summer, it is expected that they will return with an improved offer as they look to tempt him away from the San Siro.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United have made contact with Barcelona with an eye on signing midfielder Frenkie de Jong, reports BBC Sport. The 25-year-old Netherlands international is said to be a key target for new manager Erik ten Hag, but while earlier speculation suggested that a bid had already been made for the former Ajax prodigy, the latest indicates that negotiations remain in the initial contact phase.

- Arsenal are ready to return to the negotiating table for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, reports Corriere dello Sport. The Gunners are reported to be keen on bringing the 27-year-old Serbia international to the Emirates, though it could take a transfer fee of around €60m to persuade the Serie A side to sanction his exit.

- Juventus are keen to add an attacking threat this summer, and are weighing up moves for Nicolo Zaniolo of AS Roma, Sassuolo standout Domenico Berardi, and Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic, writes Gianluca Di Marzio. The Bianconeri have been plotting their rebuild in recent months as they look to return to contention for the Serie A title, and it looks as though Massimiliano Allegri is wasting no time in drawing up a potential shortlist of targets.

- Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in signing Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, according to SPORT1. The Netherlands international is looking to leave Turf Moor after their relegation, and Eintracht are setting up a move for him to return to Germany's top flight this summer, paving the way for a reunion with manager Oliver Glasner, who the 29-year-old worked with at VfL Wolfsburg.

- Despite rumours linking Mauro Icardi to River Plate, Fabrizio Romano reports that the 29-year-old striker has no intention of returning to Argentina this summer. Icardi made just 10 league starts for Paris Saint-Germain last season, and with such sparing usage and a contract with two years left to run, he's also been linked with a potential return to Serie A, where he spent six seasons with Inter Milan and two and a half at Sampdoria.