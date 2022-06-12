Julien Laurens says Aurelien Tchouameni's desire to move to Real Madrid over other European clubs is what ultimately got his transfer from Monaco over the line. (1:21)

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United join Barca in race for Lewandowski

Manchester United have joined Barcelona in the battle to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has made it clear he wants to leave Bayern this summer, even though he still has 12 months remaining on his contract. The Bundesliga champions are adamant that the player is not available for transfer, but it seems likely the player will get his way.

Barcelona are the firm favourites, and are the 33-year-old's preferred destination, but as the Camp Nou club may struggle the make the deal work financially a host of other clubs are preparing to make a move.

Robert Lewandowski wants a fresh challenge away from Bayern Munich. Roland Krivec/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Sun on Sunday says that Man United are watching developments closely and will make their move as soon as it becomes clear Barca cannot get the deal over the line. The report says that United are one of the few clubs who could afford Lewandowski's salary of around £400,000 a week.

The story is backed up by the Star on Sunday, which reports that United's lack of Champions League football could scupper their hopes.

Chelsea are also said to be interested, but a move to Stamford Bridge seems less likely.

LIVE BLOG

11.00 BST: Villarreal have placed reported left-back Pervis Estupinan on the transfer list, according to reports in Marca.

The Ecuador international joined Valencia in 2020 from Watford in a €16m transfer and made 41 appearances across all competitions last season.

Estupinan, who is under contract with the Yellow Submarine through to June 2027, has attracted the attention of several clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

With Villarreal keen to keep Tottenham loanee Giovani Lo Celso at the club beyond this summer, the Spanish club would reportedly be open to negotiate a deal with Spurs that includes cash and an exchange of players.

10.21 BST: Marco Asensio's future at Real Madrid remains unclear, and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to take the 26-year-old attacker to North London, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Real Madrid have offered the Spain international a contract extension that he is yet to sign, and they have demanded that he clarifies his intentions by June 20. Asensio's current deal runs out next summer.

Arsenal have now joined Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan in the race to sign Asensio, but the Gunners' lack of Champions League football is not ideal. Asensio wants guarantees that he'll get game time wherever he moves.

There was another twist on Saturday, as Mundo Deportivo reported that Manchester United have first refusal on the 26-year-old, who made 19 La Liga starts last season but has fallen behind Federico Valverde in coach Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

09.41 BST: Chelsea's hopes of signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona are increasing with the 25-year-old forward still stalling on a new deal at the Spanish giants.

The former Borussia Dortmund player will be out of contract with Barca in just 19 days, and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is hoping the player will move to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

Club president Joan Laporta told Sport on Saturday that the contract offer remains on the table.

"Dembele? We made our bid. He has a proposal on the table but he has not accepted it," Laporta said. "There is no answer yet."

The Sunday Mirror says that has given Chelsea further encouragement that the France international will chose them.

09.00 BST: The Sunday Mirror reports that Manchester City will demand a transfer fee of £80m if Barcelona come knocking for Bernardo Silva.

Silva, 27, had another stellar season for City, and was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season by this peers.

Barca coach Xavi Hernandez wants Silva as part of his Camp Nou rebuilding plan, but the club have little chance of being able to sign the midfielder due to their financial troubles.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Following reports on Friday that Paris Saint-Germain had made their first move for Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar, Fabrizio Romano suggests that the French champions have contacted Inter once again about a deal. Skriniar, 27, is a priority for PSG, but there is still plenty of work left to do for the two parties to agree on a fee.

- Barcelona are looking to agent Jorge Mendes to help them bring Ruben Neves to Camp Nou, according to Sport. Neves is ready to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers and is a top target for Barca as they look to add competition for Sergio Busquets. Neves, 25, is seen as a more cost-effective option than both Bernardo Silva of Manchester City and AC Milan's Rafael Leao. Barca boss Xavi Hernandez has made it clear he wants two players in every position, and he sees Neves as a potential long-term replacement for Busquets.

- Liverpool are set to confirm the signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in the next few days in a move reported to be around £85m, reports Fabrizio Romano. Nunez was left out of the Uruguay squad to face Panama in a friendly on Saturday night. ESPN sources revealed last week that Nunez, 22, is set to break Liverpool's transfer record, with the deal expected to be worth around €80m plus €20m in add-ons.