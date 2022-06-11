Julien Laurens says Aurelien Tchouameni's desire to move to Real Madrid over other European clubs is what ultimately got his transfer from Monaco over the line. (1:21)

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal join race for Madrid's wantaway Asensio

Marco Asensio's future at Real Madrid remains unclear, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to take the 26-year-old attacker to north London, according to the Mirror.

European champions Madrid have offered the Spain international a contract extension that he is yet to sign, and they have demanded that he clarifies his intentions by June 20. Asensio's current deal runs out next summer.

If Marco Asensio is to leave Real Madrid, could he be destined for Arsenal? (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

It is said that the fresh terms are at odds with Asensio's demands, with Madrid unable to promise the Mallorca native the playing time he craves and a subsequent move now appears on the cards. However, while the player himself seems content to leave at the end of his contract, Madrid want to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 12 months time.

Arsenal have now joined Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan in the race to sign Asensio, but the Gunners' lack of Champions League football is not ideal. Asensio wants guarantees that he'll get game time wherever he moves.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Following suggestions on Friday that Paris Saint-Germain had seen a bid rejected for Internazionale centre-back Milan Skriniar, Fabrizio Romano suggests that the French champions have contacted Inter once again about a deal. Twenty-seven-year-old Skriniar is a priority for PSG, but there is still plenty of work left to do for the two parties to agree on a fee, with the Italians valuing their defensive stalwart at more than the amount offered.

- Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is looking to kickstart his side's summer revamp with the addition of Richarlison for a transfer fee of £51.25m, according to the Sun. The Everton and Brazil forward scored 10 goals and added five assists this season, and he is said to have told the Toffees hierarchy that he plans to leave Goodison Park this summer. The 25-year-old is also wanted by Arsenal, but Conte believes Tottenham's top-four finish, and subsequent offer of Champions League football, could prove pivotal in the race to land the Brazilian.

- Barcelona are looking to agent Jorge Mendes to help them bring Ruben Neves to Camp Nou, according to Sport. Neves is ready to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers and is a top priority for Barca as they look to add competition for Sergio Busquets. Twenty-five-year-old Neves is seen as a more cost-effective option than both Bernardo Silva of Manchester City and AC Milan's Rafael Leao. Barca boss Xavi Hernandez has made it clear he wants two players in every position, and he sees Neves as a potential long-term replacement for Busquets.

- Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain have joined Barcelona in the quest to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The Star reports that United are plotting a shock move for the 33-year-old Poland international, who they say is also wanted by Chelsea. Both clubs are looking to shake up their attacks this summer, and although Lewandowski seems intent on moving to Barcelona, he may not get his way. Bayern are looking for a transfer fee of £40m, which could prove too much for the Catalan club. Meanwhile, L'Equipe writes that French champions PSG are also looking to reinforce their already impressive attack with the addition of the former Borussia Dortmund standout.

- Liverpool are set to confirm the signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in the next few days in a move reported to be around £85m, reports Fabrizio Romano. Nunez was left out of the Uruguay squad to face Panama in a friendly on Saturday night, as the 22-year-old looks to complete his move in the next few days. A verbal agreement has taken place between Liverpool and Benfica, and Nunez and his agent are now planning on heading to England this week.