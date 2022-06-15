The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United looking at Ajax pair this summer

Manchester United are interested in Ajax Amsterdam duo Antony and Jurrien Timber, reports Sky Sports.

One of United's transfer priorities this summer is a player who can fit in across the forward line -- but not necessarily as an out-and-out No. 9 striker -- and the Red Devils have made enquiries about Brazilian winger Antony to potentially fulfil that role.

The club had also been looking at new club-record Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez, but he is said to have never been the priority.

Former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is familiar with both Antony and defender Timber, who United have retained an interest in while also looking at Villarreal's Pau Torres.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is also mentioned in the Sky Sports story, but ESPN reported earlier on Tuesday that Man United and the Blaugrana are in a dispute over the fee that would be paid for the Netherlands international to move to Old Trafford.

United fear that Barca are hiking up their fee demands in order to solve their financial issues with one departure, as they are offering close to €60 million plus add-ons while the Catalans want €100m.

United's main priority still remains the arrival of an all-purpose midfielder and Sky adds the Premier League side have other names on their transfer shortlist.

LIVE BLOG

09.11 BST: Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has expressed his disappointment at Fiorentina's decision not to keep him beyond this summer.

According to Torreira, there were people that acted in "a bad way" to prevent his permanent move to Florence from materialising. His agent, Pablo Betancur, recently stated that Fiorentina were unwilling to pay the wages they had previously agreed with Arsenal and Torreira.

Torreira, 26, enjoyed a successful season on loan with the Italian club and the Viola had an option to sign Torreira for €15m at the end of the season. However, Fiorentina opted not to exercise that option and the player, who has one year left on his contract with Arsenal, will return to London next month.

The Uruguay international wrote a farewell message to the Viola fans on Instagram, which read: "I want you to know that I did my best to continue being part of this club, but unfortunately there were those who, acting in a bad way, according to my understanding, managed to prevent this from happening and that is why I have to leave.

"Thanks to your trust I was able to find the continuity and level I wanted. I owe that to my teammates and all the fans who gave us energy game by game. I wish you the best for the future. They will have one more fan cheering from wherever I have to be."

08.55 BST: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has made it clear that he wants to leave the club, though Bayern have been digging their heels in given his contract doesn't expire until 2023.

Lewandowski, 33, is one of the best strikers in the world and Bayern are keen to offer him a new deal, but the Poland international says his career in Munich is over and that he wants to move on.

Bild reports that Bayern may accept that if an offer of €40m arrives this summer, with Barcelona and Chelsea linked with his services.

08.17 BST: Real Madrid have just spent €80m to sign AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, but Spanish radio station Cadena SER claims they are pursuing a deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2023.

Bellingham, 18, is considered the best young midfielder in the world and Los Blancos believe him to be the perfect long-term replacement for 36-year-old Luka Modric.

The England international can't move to Madrid now as the club have filled their non-EU quota already, but Brazil winger Vinicius Jr. may get a Spanish passport in the next year, opening up one of the spots.

Bellingham has a contract at Dortmund until 2025 and a fee of €90m is being talked about, though that seems remarkably cheap for such a talent.

08.00 BST: ICYMI - Liverpool have announced the signing of striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a deal worth up to €100m that would break their transfer record.

Benfica confirmed on Monday that an initial fee of €75m had been agreed with Liverpool, with €25m in potential add-ons.

"I'm really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It's a massive club," Nunez told Liverpoolfc.com. "It's a pleasure to be here in Liverpool and I'm very happy to be a part of this great club.

"I've played against Liverpool and I've seen them in lots of games in the Champions League, and it's my style of play. There are some great players here and I think it's going to suit my style of play here. As I say, I've watched quite a lot and it's a very big club and I hope I can give everything that I've got in order to help the team."

play 1:47 Why Darwin Nunez is the perfect fit for Liverpool Steve Nicol and Ian Darke detail why Darwin Nunez would be the perfect signing for Liverpool.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Manchester City are hoping to make £200m this summer, reports The Telegraph, which states that the Premier League champions could offload Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Yangel Herrera, Morgan Rogers, Gavin Bazunu and Pedro Porro. Arsenal have been heavily linked with Jesus, while Sterling could be heading to Chelsea. One player that City hope to sign is Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

- Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to sign Internazionale centre-back Milan Skriniar and have offered Thilo Kehrer as part of a deal worth €60m, writes Calciomercato. However, it is likely the Ligue 1 champions will need to revise their offer if they are to bring in the Slovakia international, as Inter want close to €100m. And while the Serie A side are willing to negotiate, they will not accept any deal including a player.

- Questions surrounding Paul Pogba's next club have been floating around seemingly almost as long as he's been at Man United. But those questions could soon be answered, according to Foot Mercato. The report says the France international has signed a contract that will see him return to Juventus in a deal that it will keep him in Turin for four years.

- Juventus are interested in signing Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic, according to Calciomercato, which adds that the Austrian wants to move but Bologna intend to keep him. The Serie A giants see Hellas Verona's Giovanni Simeone and Marseille's Arkadiusz Milik as alternatives if they are unable to bring in Arnautovic.

- Marseille are hoping to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel as a replacement for Boubacar Kamara, as reported by L'Equipe. Kamara has already signed for Aston Villa as a free agent and Witsel also has a contract that is culminating this summer, with Marseille having already started discussions.

- Middlesbrough's Djed Spence favours a move to Tottenham, reports The Athletic, with his permanent departure this summer seeming inevitable. The England Under-21 international right-back spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest and helped them earn promotion to the Premier League, but the lure of Champions League football could see him move to North London.