Borussia Dortmund don't want to lose Jude Bellingham after already seeing Erling Haaland depart. Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool may have to end their summer transfer activity without target Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have already spent over £75 million to sign Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho and Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, while 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay is reportedly close to joining from Aberdeen for £4m, but that could be the end of their summer transfer activity, according to The Mirror.

Liverpool want to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but are unable to do so right now as the German club don't want to lose the 18-year-old England international and star striker Erling Haaland (who joined Manchester City for £51.2m) in the same summer.

Looking to strengthen their midfield, Liverpool had also been interested in Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni before he opted to move to Real Madrid for €80m instead.

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson were Jurgen Klopp's most prominent midfield trio last season, which is expected to continue into the 2022-23 campaign.

There are some questions surrounding Liverpool's other options, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with a move after recovering from long-term injury, while Naby Keita only has one year left on his contract. The 36-year-old James Milner recently signed a one-year contract extension, with young Curtis Jones another possibility, though Klopp is keen to call upon Bellingham for 2023 if the two clubs can negotiate a fee of around £100m.

08.00 BST: New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has said UEFA's financial fair play rules are starting to get some teeth and clubs will no longer be able to sign players "at any price" due to the risks of sanctions.

An investment group led by Boehly and Clearlake Capital acquired Chelsea last month after former owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea have been the most successful team in England in the period since Abramovich bought the club in 2003, thanks in large part to the Russian's investment.

"Financial fair play is starting to get some teeth and that will limit ability to acquire players at any price," Boehly said at the SuperReturn International conference in Berlin. "UEFA takes it seriously and will continue to take it seriously. [More teeth] means financial penalties and disqualification from sporting competitions."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- As well as being interested in Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, Chelsea are also considering Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski as the Blues search for a new frontman, which has been confirmed by Bild's Christian Falk. However, the Londoners are aware that they are behind Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in their chances of signing the Poland international.

- Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has plenty of options this summer with his future not completely certain, as has been reported by Calciomercato, with Newcastle United, Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain all interested. The France international still has a year left on his contract so could stay at Juventus and be part of Massimiliano Allegri's squad, but he is also somebody that the club would be willing to let go and is valued at around €15m.

- Paris Saint-Germain are trying to bring in a centre-back and Le10 Sport have stated that if the Ligue 1 champions are unable to persuade Internazionale's Milan Skriniar to join, they will aim to sign Lille's Sven Botman. A move for the Dutchman could prove to be far from straightforward, though, as he has been heavily linked with AC Milan, while Newcastle United are also interested.

- Yves Bissouma has completed his medical ahead of a move from Brighton & Hove Albion to Tottenham Hotspur, reports The Evening Standard, with the initial fee being £25m -- which will potentially rise to £30m due to various add-ons. In addition to a central midfielder, Antonio Conte wants to bring in a centre-back, forward and right wing-back before the transfer window shuts.

- Juventus and Cagliari will hold a meeting to discuss Nahitan Nandez, Matteo Brunori and Filippo Ranocchia, as reported by Calciomercato. The first of those could move to I Bianconeri, with Cagliari valuing the Uruguay international at €15m and the two sides aiming to come to an agreement. Brunori and Ranocchia could also join the team now they have been relegated to Serie B.