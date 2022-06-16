Rob Dawson believes Erling Haaland could get off to a "flying start" with Manchester City in the Premier League. (0:45)

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool may have to end their summer transfer activity without target Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have already signed Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez -- and Calvin Ramsay is reportedly close to joining -- which could be the end of their summer activity, as has been reported by The Mirror.

That is because they want to sign midfielder Jude Bellingham but would be unable to do so right now as Borussia Dortmund don't want to lose the England international and Erling Haaland in the same summer, with the Norwegian striker already having joined Liverpool's title rivals Manchester City.

Looking to strengthen their midfield, Liverpool had also been interested in Aurelien Tchouameni, but he opted to move from Monaco to Real Madrid instead, meaning the Reds will wait until next season to bring in Bellingham instead of moving now.

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson emerged as Jurgen Klopp's most prominent midfield trio last season, which is expected to continue into the 2022/23 campaign.

There are some questions surrounding Liverpool's other current options, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with a possible departure while Naby Keita only has one year left on his contract. James Milner recently signed a one-year contract extension with Curtis Jones being another midfield option.

Even if it isn't going to be happening immediately, the hope is that Klopp will eventually be able to call upon Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham may have to be worth the wait to Liverpool if Borussia Dortmund don't want to lose him after already just saying goodbye to Erling Haaland. Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- As well as being interested in Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, Chelsea are also considering Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski as the Blues search for a new striker, which has been confirmed by Christian Falk. However, the Londoners are aware that they are behind Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in their chances of signing the Poland international.

- Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has plenty of options this summer with his future not completely certain, as has been reported by Calciomercato, with Newcastle United, Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain all interested. The France international still has a year left on his contract so could stay at Juventus and be part of Massimiliano Allegri's squad, but he is also somebody that the club would be willing to let go and is valued at around €15 million.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

- Paris Saint-Germain are trying to bring in a centre-back and Le10Sport have stated that if the Ligue 1 champions are unable to persuade Internazionale's Milan Skriniar to join, they will aim to sign Lille's Sven Botman. A move for the Dutchman could prove to be far from straight forward, though, as he has been heavily linked with AC Milan, while Newcastle United are also interested.

- Yves Bissouma has completed his medical ahead of a move from Brighton & Hove Albion to Tottenham Hotspur, reports The Evening Standard, with the initial fee being £25m and will potentially rise to £30m due to various add-ons. In addition to a central midfielder, Antonio Conte wants to bring in a centre-back, forward and right-wing-back before the transfer window shuts.

- Juventus and Cagliari will hold a meeting to discuss Nahitan Nandez, Matteo Brunori and Filippo Ranocchia, as reported by Calciomercato. The first of those could move to I Bianconeri, with Cagliari valuing the Uruguay international at €15m and the two sides aiming to come to an agreement. Brunori and Ranocchia could be going to the side that has been relegated to Serie B.