LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo exploring options for Man United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to find another club this summer, according to a report from La Repubblica in Italy.

The Manchester United star does not feel like he is part of Erik ten Hag's plans going forward, the report says, with the former Ajax boss keen on establishing a style at Old Trafford that presses aggressively from the front.

The 37-year-old forward's agent, Jorge Mendes, is now understood to be searching for potential offers around Europe, with two clubs having expressed interest his services.

Roma are one of the clubs reported to have opened talks for Ronaldo, with the Serie A side hopeful of using manager Jose Mourinho's influence in the deal. Meanwhile, Sporting CP are also hopeful of setting up a reunion with Ronaldo, who came through the Portuguese side's youth system before leaving for Manchester United in 2003.

The Portugal international finished the 2021/22 campaign as the Red Devils' top scorer last season, with 24 goals in 37 appearances.

10.23 BST: Mauricio Pochettino is the top target to take over at Athletic Club if Ricardo Barkala is elected as the club's new president later this month, sources told ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens.

Barkala has already persuaded former Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes to join his project, which he hopes would persuade Pochettino to accept the job. Planes and Pochettino previously worked together at Espanyol and Tottenham and remain close.

Sources told ESPN's Julien Laurens earlier this week that Pochettino will leave his role as Paris Saint-Germain coach after just 18 months in the job, which removes one hurdle for Barkala.

Athletic's members will vote in a new president on June 24, with Barkala one of three candidates running in the election. Jon Uriarte is the favourite. The third candidate is Inaki Arechabaleta, who reports suggest will look to bring in Marcelo Bielsa as coach if he is elected.

Former Athletic coach Marcelino left the club at the end of the season after leading them to eighth place in LaLiga, missing out on Europe on the final day of the campaign. He cited the uncertainty regarding his future due to the upcoming election as the reason for his departure.

09.39 BST: Barcelona have held 'positive talks' with Gavi's agent over a new contract but, according to Mundo Deportivo, the deal is not imminent.

Gavi, 17, is keen to remain at the Camp Nou beyond his current contract which expires in June 2023. The Spain midfielder's contract extension is a priority for Barca with club president Joan Laporta stating this week that "we obviously want Gavi to stay."

No agreement has been reached between the sides on the duration of the contract while the biggest hurdle remains the player's wages. Further talks are expected to take place later this month.

09.00 BST: Bayern Munich have reached an agreement to sign Sadio Mane from Liverpool and end his six-year spell at Anfield, sources have told ESPN.

The Senegal international's future at Liverpool had been in serious doubt since forward Darwin Nunez joined the Premier League side from Benfica in a club-record deal worth up to €100 million.

A person familiar with the situation said on Friday that Liverpool have agreed a fee with the Bundesliga champions in a total package worth €41 million ($42.9m).

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss details of the deal, which has not yet been completed.

Liverpool will receive €32m ($33.5m) up front for Mane, with a further €6m ($6.3m) due when he meets a specified appearance clause and an additional €3m ($3.15m) based on individual and team achievements.

- Marseille are potentially looking for a goalkeeper following uncertainty around Steve Mandanda's future, according to Foot Mercato. The 37-year-old is considering retirement this summer, though the Ligue 1 side are yet to be informed of his final decision, and they are keen to ensure they are not left searching for a replacement on short notice. Mandanda made 18 appearances for Marseille last season.

- Juventus will have to pay a fee of up to €20 million if they want to sign Filip Kostic, but they may opt to wait for the decision of Angel Di Maria, according to Calciomercato. Massimiliano Allegri's side are reported to be keen on landing a winger this summer, and the latest reports indicate that the 29-year-old Serbia international has made the Bianconeri his first choice.

- Real Madrid are prepared to allow Alvaro Odriozola to leave this summer, writes Sport. The 26-year-old right-back spent last season on loan at Fiorentina, and despite Carlo Ancelotti viewing him as a potential replacement for Dani Carvajal, the LaLiga champions are prepared to assess other options if all parties would be in favour of him staying in Florence. Odriozola made 25 Serie A appearances last season.

- Everton have identified Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis as a potential replacement for Richarlison, reports the Daily Mail. The 24-year-old forward contributed to 16 goals in 33 Premier League appearances last season for the Hornets, and it could be possible to sign him for £20m after Watford were relegated. The move could depend on whether Tottenham Hotspur make an approach for Richarlison, having recently been linked with him.

- Fiorentina are in negotiations with Real Madrid regarding a loan move for Luka Jovic, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy are looking to move on the 24-year-old striker this summer, after he made just a single start in LaLiga last season. It is reported that he is open to moving to the Serie A club, though the Viola have requested that Real Madrid cover a proportion of his wages.