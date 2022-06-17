Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo exploring options for Man United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to find another club this summer, according to a report from La Repubblica in Italy.

The Manchester United star does not feel like he is part of Erik ten Hag's plans going forward, the report says, with the former Ajax boss keen on establishing a style at Old Trafford that presses aggressively from the front.

The 37-year-old forward's agent, Jorge Mendes, is now understood to be searching for potential offers around Europe, with two clubs having expressed interest his services.

Roma are one of the clubs reported to have opened talks for Ronaldo, with the Serie A side hopeful of using manager Jose Mourinho's influence in the deal. Meanwhile, Sporting CP are also hopeful of setting up a reunion with Ronaldo, who came through the Portuguese side's youth system before leaving for Manchester United in 2003.

The Portugal international finished the 2021/22 campaign as the Red Devils' top scorer last season, with 24 goals in 37 appearances.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo might be on the move again this summer now that Erik ten Hag is leading the charge into next season. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Marseille are potentially looking for a goalkeeper following uncertainty around Steve Mandanda's future, according to Foot Mercato. The 37-year-old is considering retirement this summer, though the Ligue 1 side are yet to be informed of his final decision, and they are keen to ensure they are not left searching for a replacement on short notice. Mandanda made 18 appearances for Marseille last season.

- Juventus will have to pay a fee of up to €20 million if they want to sign Filip Kostic, but they may opt to wait for the decision of Angel Di Maria, according to Calciomercato. Massimiliano Allegri's side are reported to be keen on landing a winger this summer, and the latest reports indicate that the 29-year-old Serbia international has made the Bianconeri his first choice.

- Real Madrid are prepared to allow Alvaro Odriozola to leave this summer, writes Sport. The 26-year-old right-back spent last season on loan at Fiorentina, and despite Carlo Ancelotti viewing him as a potential replacement for Dani Carvajal, the LaLiga champions are prepared to assess other options if all parties would be in favour of him staying in Florence. Odriozola made 25 Serie A appearances last season.

- Everton have identified Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis as a potential replacement for Richarlison, reports the Daily Mail. The 24-year-old forward contributed to 16 goals in 33 Premier League appearances last season for the Hornets, and it could be possible to sign him for £20m after Watford were relegated. The move could depend on whether Tottenham Hotspur make an approach for Richarlison, having recently been linked with him.

- Fiorentina are in negotiations with Real Madrid regarding a loan move for Luka Jovic, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy are looking to move on the 24-year-old striker this summer, after he made just a single start in LaLiga last season. It is reported that he is open to moving to the Serie A club, though the Viola have requested that Real Madrid cover a proportion of his wages.