The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Lukaku close to Inter loan return

Internazionale and Chelsea are preparing the paperwork to complete the negotiations for Romelu Lukaku to return to Italy on loan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is prepared to accept an initial loan fee of €8 million plus add-ons for the Belgium international, who only arrived at the club last summer for a club-record €115m.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has wanted Lukaku to leave Stamford Bridge ever since the 28-year-old publicaly pushed to make a move, with one interview leading the striker to make an apology to Chelsea supporters.

It has only been one season since he re-joined the Blues from Inter, but he hasn't had the best time back in London with 15 goals and two assists in 44 matches across all competitions last term. In contrast, Lukaku scored 64 goals and provided 16 assists in 95 appearances during his time with Inter.

After they had lost out to city rivals AC Milan in the race for the title last season, Inter will be especially keen to complete the deal and secure the return of a player who was so effective in the Nerazzurri shirt.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

09.00 BST: The transfer window for the English Premier League and French Ligue 1 is already open, but the rest of Europe is springing into life on July 1 when some of the big deals already agreed will go through officially.

Here's our club-by-club guide of all the major deals to keep an eye on this summer. Including:

Arsenal have sealed a £34m deal for Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira on a five-year contract. They are also pursuing Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. Arteta has a long-standing interest in Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, but it is unclear at this stage whether Vieira's arrival is the end of their desire to strengthen in that area, while Leeds winger Raphinha is on their radar. They are also keen on Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, who would theoretically strengthen both the centre-back position and provide cover at left-back given his versatility.

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen will both arrive on free transfers. Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is the striker Barca want, but they are negotiating over a potential €40m fee, while options on the wing will depend on Ousmane Dembele's decision to stay or leave at the end of his contract. There have also been talks to sign Christensen's Chelsea teammates Azpilicueta and Alonso. In a world where money becomes available, Barca could also move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva -- even though midfield is not currently a priority position.

One man's name is on the lips of everyone: Lewandowski. After doing some smart early business with midfielder Ryan Gravenberch (€18m) and defender Noussair Mazraoui (free) both signing from Ajax, Liverpool winger Sadio Mane was the headline-grabbing move and his €41m arrival could see him replace Lewandowski, though don't rule out another striker coming in. RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer is a player Bayern continue to monitor.

Kounde is the top target to fill the gaps left by Antonio Rudiger and Christensen at the back, but Barcelona have emerged as competition for the France international. RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, Torino defender Gleison Bremer and Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe have also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. Man City winger Raheem Sterling is a major target up front, but he could cost £60m.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella are two players City would like to sign before the transfer deadline. Sources have told ESPN that both are keen to move to the Etihad, but they are key players for their current clubs and won't be allowed to move cheaply.

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong remains the top target to fill the void in midfield. There is also interest in Ajax winger Antony, with United looking for a more flexible forward who can play in a variety of positions rather than an out-and-out striker.

08.29 BST: Borussia Dortmund are set to sign striker Sebastian Haller from Ajax in a deal worth around €36m, sources have told ESPN.

Haller, 27, joins the team following the departure of Erling Haaland to Manchester City in a €60m move earlier this month.

The Ivory Coast international had a prolific 18-month spell at Ajax since arriving in January 2021 following a disappointing period at West Ham United. He scored 13 goals in 23 matches during his first season in Amsterdam before hitting new heights, becoming the top scorer in the Eredivisie last term with 21 goals, as well as netting 11 times in eight Champions League matches.

08.00 BST: ICYMI -- Arsenal have completed the signing of Fabio Vieira from Porto, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Last week, ESPN reported that Vieira was set for his medical in London on Friday after Porto confirmed he would join Arsenal for an initial fee of €35m.

Arsenal announced that the attacking midfielder has signed a long-term deal and will wear the No. 21 shirt.

"I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said in a club statement. "Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play. We welcome Fabio and his family to our club and are looking forward to starting work with him ahead of the new season."