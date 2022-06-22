Transfer Talk: Romelu Lukaku set to leave Chelsea, return to Inter Milan

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Lukaku close to Inter return

Internazionale and Chelsea are preparing the paperwork to complete the negotiations for Romelu Lukaku to return to Italy on loan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is prepared to accept an initial loan fee of €8 million plus add-ons for the Belgium international, potentially putting an end to a transfer saga that has been long-lasting.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has wanted Lukaku to leave Stamford Bridge after the player had pushed to join Inter Milan specifically.

Lukaku's efforts to make a move happen have caused controversy in the past, with one interview leading the striker to make a public apology to Chelsea supporters.

It has only been one season since he joined the Blues from Inter for a record £97.5m, but he hasn't had the best time back in London; he eventually recorded 15 goals and two assists in 44 matches across all competitions last term.

In contrast, Lukaku scored 64 goals and provided 16 assists in 95 appearances during his time with Inter.

After they had lost out to city rivals AC Milan in the race for the title last season, Inter will be especially keen to complete the deal and secure the return of a player who was so effective in the Nerazzurri shirt.

- Newcastle United, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City are all looking into the possibility of signing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as has been reported by Corriere dello Sport. He currently has a contract that runs until the summer of 2023 and has rejected Gli Azzurri's offer of a one-year extension, so Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is asking for €30 million for the 26-year-old, as the Serie A side can't afford to lose him for free next season.

- Paris Saint-Germain are happy to let Neymar leave in the summer, reports Foot Mercato, who adds that new sporting director Luis Campos is in agreement with this stance. They have already set a figure that they will accept for the Brazilian player's departure -- although that number isn't provided in the report -- with it being added that the forward's wages in excess of €30 million per year could be problematic in trying to offload him.

- Arsenal have submitted their first formal offer to Leeds for Raphinha, according to The Athletic, but while a figure isn't provided in the report, it is stated to be well below Leeds' valuation and is expected to be rejected. The Gunners face competition from Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in trying to sign the Brazilian player.

- Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG are all showing interest in Stade de Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, as reported by L'Equipe. This could come as a shock for Newcastle United, who have already made a large offer for the 20-year-old and had appeared to be in a strong position to sign the French player.

- PSG are considering a move for Vasco da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos, according to Le10Sport, who add that Barcelona also are interested in the 18-year-old. This is another sign of their efforts to strengthen in midfield, an area they haven't been completely satisfied with, having completed the signing of Vitinha from Porto and made strides to bring in Renato Sanches from Lille.

- AS Monaco have agreed to a deal with Liverpool to sign Takumi Minamino that is worth €18 million, as reported by Sky Sports. The initial fee is set at €15 million with a potential €3 million coming in add-ons for the Japan international, who has represented Liverpool 55 times, scoring 14 goals.