The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool prepare for Salah exit

Mohamed Salah is expected to leave Liverpool in 2023, writes the Mirror.

The 30-year-old winger will enter the final year of his contract on Thursday, but despite the club's efforts in recent weeks to secure a new deal with Salah, the latest indicates that the Reds are now preparing themselves for his exit.

As reported in May by ESPN, Salah confirmed that he would definitely stay at Liverpool next season, though that would now see him become available on a pre-contract agreement in January if his representatives cannot change their expectations in any contract talks before then.

The Egypt international contributed to 36 goals in 36 Premier League games last season, and recent speculation has suggested that Jurgen Klopp's side have placed a £60 million price-tag for his transfer, should any clubs look to test the waters during the current window.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

09.26 BST: Real Madrid have signed 19-year-old forward Noel Lopez from Deportivo la Coruna. The Spain U19 international, who scored four goals in 28 league appearances for Deportivo's first team last season, will join up with Real Madrid's Castill B team.

"Noel Lopez puts an end to his training career at RC Deportivo to continue at Real Madrid CF," Deportivo said in a statement. "Respecting the will of the player in his penultimate year of his amateur contract, both institutions have reached an agreement for the transfer of the footballer, in addition to agreeing on different variables depending on how the professional career of the Galician striker develops in the future."

08.42 BST: Brisbane Roar have signed former Premier League striker Charlie Austin as they attempt to return to the A-League Men's upper echelon.

Austin most recently played in the English Championship but previously scored 34 goals in 111 Premier League appearances for Queens Park Rangers, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

The Roar missed the finals last season and coach Warren Moon met Austin, who played in the Championship for QPR last season, in London to secure the striker to lead his attack.

08.00 BST: Manchester United have told Cristiano Ronaldo he is not available for transfer this summer despite the Portugal forward's representatives assessing interest from some of Europe's top clubs, sources have told ESPN.

Ronaldo has been linked with moves to Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but sources close to United insist they "want and expect" the 37-year-old to remain at the club next season.

He has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford with the option of another season. Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions last season but could not prevent United from missing out on qualification for the Champions League after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Sources have told ESPN that Ronaldo is keen to spend the remaining years of his career playing in the Champions League and has doubts about United's ambitions after failing to make a signing so far this summer.

However, new manager Erik ten Hag, who is set to lead his first day of preseason training at Carrington on Monday, is banking on having Ronaldo in his squad next season.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- A number of clubs across Europe are interested in Ukraine international striker Artem Dovbyk, reveals Ekrem Konur. The 25-year-old is reported to be on the radar of Fenerbahce, as well as clubs in England and Germany, with Nottingham Forest and Bayer Leverkusen also believed to be tracking him. Dovbyk was a standout performer for Dnipro last season, scoring 15 goals in 18 matches.

- West Ham United are considering a move for Arnaut Danjuma, according to Sky Sports. Having recently agreed a five-year deal with keeper Alphonse Areola, the Hammers could now turn their attention to the 25-year-old Villarreal winger who impressed in the Champions League last season. It is understood that he has a £40m release clause in his contract.

- Crystal Palace are confident of landing midfielder Cheick Doucoure, according to The Athletic. The 22-year-old made 34 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, and it is reported that the Eagles are confident that personal terms won't be an issue once a fee is agreed with Lens.

- AS Roma are eyeing a move for Juventus midfielder Arthur, writes Cesar Luis Merlo. It is reported that Jose Mourinho has identified him as a target this summer, though Juventus are reluctant to agree to a deal without a significant fee, after they parted ways with €72m in 2020 to sign him from Barcelona. The 25-year-old made 25 appearances for the Bianconeri across all competitions last season.

- AC Milan are planning to reward Rafael Leao with a new five-year contract, reveals Gazzetta dello Sport. The 23-year-old was a key player for the Rossoneri last season, contributing to 19 goals in 34 Serie A appearances. While his performances saw interest sparked from Real Madrid, it is reported that Milan are confident they can reach an agreement with him.