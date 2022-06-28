Milan Skriniar has been one of Serie A's top defenders. Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea, PSG eye Skriniar

Chelsea are set to rival Paris Saint-Germain as they aim to sign Internazionale centre-back Milan Skriniar, as has been reported by Sky Sports Italia.

Relations between the Blues and Nerazzurri are said to be positive after dealings regarding Romelu Lukaku -- who is set to re-join Inter on loan.

PSG have offered €60 million for the Slovakia international so far, but that sum is deemed too low by Inter.

Chelsea are aiming to bring in defensive reinforcements having already lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

Having already shown interest in Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, it seems they are continuing to look towards Serie A to strengthen their backline.

This comes after Inter's negotiations with PSG had begun to come to a standstill due to the difference in their valuations of the 27-year-old, while the Ligue 1 champions had also wanted to include a player in the deal.

The fact that there is interest from elsewhere is an advantage for Inter, as it could lead to PSG raising their own offer.

Inter are open to letting Skriniar leave as they feel doing so is the best way to secure their financial stability due to the interest in the defender, which will be encouraging for both Chelsea and PSG.

LIVE BLOG

08.54 BST: LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez is not surprised that Gareth Bale has chosen the MLS club to continue his playing career.

The Wales international, 32, has joined LAFC on a 12-month contract, with options through to 2024, after his his contract with LaLiga champions Real Madrid ended.

"I'm not surprised [by his arrival] because I've been six years in this league, and I see that every year our level keeps going up," Sanchez said. "Things are being done very well. I imagine he had other options, but we are all delighted that he has chosen us.

"There were rumours going around internally, it was a very difficult operation. Our management did everything well so that the league and the player accepted the terms that were offered.

"We will do everything we can so that Bale adapts as quickly as possible to the team."

LAFC had earlier this month signed former Juventus and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini and renewed the contract of captain Carlos Vela.

"We have brought two world level reinforcements in Chiellini and Bale while we have renewed Carlos Vela," said Sanchez, who has scored 63 goals in 101 games in MLS.

"Carlos Vela is our leader, he has been our leader from the beginning and will continue to be. His renewal and the arrival of Bale and Chiellini is a guarantee for us to remain at the top."

- Gareth Bale to LAFC: How the social media world reacted

08.31 BST: Tomi Juric will reunite with former mentor Tony Popovic at Melbourne Victory, with the fringe Socceroo signing a one-season deal with the A-League Men club.

Juric, who joins from Macarthur FC, enjoyed a successful stint playing under Popovic at the Western Sydney Wanderers, including winning the Asian Champions League in 2014, before moving to Europe.

He has been capped 41 times for the Socceroos, including winning the 2015 Asian Cup and featuring at the 2018 World Cup.

08.00 BST: Former Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has signed for Brazil Serie A side Athletico Paranaense as the 37-year-old makes a return to the club where he began his senior career.

"Welcome back, Fernandinho," Athletico wrote on Twitter on Monday after the player signed a two-year deal, according to local media, to return to the club after 17 years.

Fernandinho, who helped City capture four Premier League titles -- including the 2021-22 crown -- and six League Cups since joining them from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, said in April that he did not plan to remain beyond the season.

City confirmed the former Brazil international's departure in May as he was preparing for his last game for them when they took on Aston Villa in their final league match of the season.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City are expecting an opening offer from Chelsea for Raheem Sterling, as reported by Sky Sports, who add that the Premier League champions could let the winger leave if an acceptable offer of around £50m comes in. Sterling heads up Thomas Tuchel's shortlist of attacking options, with the Blues manager desperate to add an extra attacking edge to his side.

- Manchester United fear that their desperation to make summer signings is leading to clubs holding out for as much money as possible, with Ajax Amsterdam asking for £70m for Antony, according to The Daily Star. The report also mentions that Jurrien Timber will be staying with Ajax, while Christian Eriksen is making up his mind about his future. However, the Red Devils are growing more confident that they can sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

- Calciomercato have linked AC Milan with a possible move for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, stating that this could play a part in Alexis Saelemaekers leaving the Scudetto winners. Milan value Saelemaekers at around €20m, and he could be set to depart if a new right winger joins and a good offer comes in. With that said, none have arrived so far.

- Sven Botman has completed his medical ahead of a £35m move from Lille to Newcastle United, reports Sky Sports. The Dutchman was Eddie Howe's main defensive target for the summer window, and they are close to bringing him in despite having faced competition from AC Milan.

- Fulham are closing in on a deal for Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, who adds that there is a full agreement between the two clubs for €18m plus add-ons. The final details still need to be sorted on the player's side and work is in progress to complete the move as quickly as possible to avoid any issues. Wolverhampton Wanderers had also been linked with the Portugal international earlier in the window.