The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea, PSG eye Skriniar

Chelsea are set to rival Paris Saint-Germain as they aim to sign Internazionale centre-back Milan Skriniar, as has been reported by Sky Sports Italia.

Relations between the Blues and Nerazzurri are said to be positive after dealings regarding Romelu Lukaku -- who is set to re-join Inter on loan.

PSG have offered €60 million for the Slovakia international so far, but that sum is deemed too low by Inter.

Chelsea are aiming to bring in defensive reinforcements having already lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

Having already shown interest in Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, it seems they are continuing to look towards Serie A to strengthen their backline.

This comes after Inter's negotiations with PSG had begun to come to a standstill due to the difference in their valuations of the 27-year-old, while the Ligue 1 champions had also wanted to include a player in the deal.

The fact that there is interest from elsewhere is an advantage for Inter, as it could lead to PSG raising their own offer.

Inter are open to letting Skriniar leave as they feel doing so is the best way to secure their financial stability due to the interest in the defender, which will be encouraging for both Chelsea and PSG.

Milan Skriniar has been one of Serie A's top defenders. Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City are expecting an opening offer from Chelsea for Raheem Sterling, as reported by Sky Sports, who add that the Premier League champions could let the winger leave if an acceptable offer of around £50m comes in. Sterling heads up Thomas Tuchel's shortlist of attacking options, with the Blues manager desperate to add an extra attacking edge to his side.

- Manchester United fear that their desperation to make summer signings is leading to clubs holding out for as much money as possible, with Ajax Amsterdam asking for £70m for Antony, according to The Daily Star. The report also mentions that Jurrien Timber will be staying with Ajax, while Christian Eriksen is making up his mind about his future. However, the Red Devils are growing more confident that they can sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

- Calciomercato have linked AC Milan with a possible move for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, stating that this could play a part in Alexis Saelemaekers leaving the Scudetto winners. Milan value Saelemaekers at around €20m, and he could be set to depart if a new right winger joins and a good offer comes in. With that said, none have arrived so far.

- Sven Botman has completed his medical ahead of a £35m move from Lille to Newcastle United, reports Sky Sports. The Dutchman was Eddie Howe's main defensive target for the summer window, and they are close to bringing him in despite having faced competition from AC Milan.

- Fulham are closing in on a deal for Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, who adds that there is a full agreement between the two clubs for €18m plus add-ons. The final details still need to be sorted on the player's side and work is in progress to complete the move as quickly as possible to avoid any issues. Wolverhampton Wanderers had also been linked with the Portugal international earlier in the window.