The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Dortmund name big price for Bellingham's transfer

Borussia Dortmund want a transfer fee of €120 million to let Jude Bellingham move clubs this summer, according to BILD.

Bellingham, 19, contributed to 11 goals from 32 Bundesliga starts last season, with his best performances coming from the centre of midfield, and that has seen him on the radar of several clubs across Europe.

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid have all been linked with the England midfielder, but they will need to make a substantial offer to have any chance of signing him.

The former Birmingham player has three years left on his deal and there is no release clause, meaning the club won't be powerless from stopping the player leaving -- as they were with Erling Haaland's €60m departure for Manchester City earlier this month.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic wants to keep Bellingham, who has so far shown no signs of wanting to orchestrate a move away. But that doesn't mean he would turn down a fresh challenge if it were right for him.

LIVE BLOG

09.24 BST: Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on signing Everton forward Richarlison for what is expected to be a club-record fee in the region of £60m, sources have told ESPN.

The Brazil international is set to agree terms on a five-year deal and a formal announcement could be made within the next 48 hours.

The exact fee structure is yet to be finalised but Spurs are likely to pay an initial £50m with as much as £10m in add-ons.

Although the performance-related add-ons were being discussed on Thursday morning, the final agreement is almost certain to surpass the £53.8m Spurs paid to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in 2019.

As part of the agreement, Richarlison's former club Watford are entitled to receive 10% of any fee over £40m.

08.30 BST: ICYMI last night, Romelu Lukaku has completed his return to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea.

Lukaku, 29, endured a tough 2021-22 season following his €115m move to Stamford Bridge from Inter last summer, scoring eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances.

The Belgium international returns to Inter, whom he helped secure the Serie A title in 2021 by scoring 24 times and assisting a further 10 in 36 matches in their league campaign.

Sources told ESPN that Chelsea had originally demanded a loan fee of around €20m for Lukaku but eventually accepted a structured deal totalling around €12m including bonuses.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly has moved to the top of Chelsea's wanted list as Thomas Tuchel looks to acquire a centre-back this summer, according to the Daily Mirror. The 31-year-old will enter the final year of his contract on Friday, and the Blues are keen to finalise a move quickly to ensure they do not approach the new Premier League season with a shortage in defence. It is reported he would be interested in joining Chelsea, with a fee of around €50m required.

- Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is attracting interest from both Leicester City and Southampton, reports the Guardian. The 19-year-old England under-21 international defender enjoyed an impressive campaign last season on loan at Huddersfield Town, and it is reported that he is prepared to leave Stamford Bridge if he can't secure first-team minutes.

- Watford midfielder Moussa Sissoko is expected to sign a two-year deal with Ligue 1 side Nantes on Thursday, writes Foot Mercato. The 32-year-old France international made 36 Premier League appearances last season, but after leaving Toulouse in 2013, he looks set to return to France's top flight amid reports that he passed his medical with Les Canaris on Wednesday.

- Fiorentina are understood to be readying a £7m offer to Leicester City for Dennis Praet, writes Gianluca Di Marzio. The 28-year-old attacking midfielder spent last season on loan in Serie A with Torino, where he made 23 appearances. But after they opted against making his move permanent, the Belgium international could now make a return to Italy's top flight with the Viola, who are also reported to be close to landing Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.