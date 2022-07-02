The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Gnabry eyed by Man United, Man City

With the blockbuster development that Cristiano Ronaldo may leave Manchester United, the Red Devils will reportedly look at Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry to bolster their ranks.

Sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday that Ronaldo could depart Old Trafford in search of Champions League opportunities, with The Sun reporting that the club would potentially look at Gnabry.

However, Manchester City are reportedly also interested in the Germany international. With Raheem Sterling linked with a transfer to Chelsea, Gnabry could likely leap to the top of Pep Guardiola's priority list.

Former Arsenal winger Gnabry has already turned down a new contract with the Bundesliga champions that would have been worth over £200,000-per-week. Bayern are keen to keep Gnabry but will accept €35 million if they are unable to reach a deal with the winger and his representatives, due to his contract ending in a year.

Man United are watching the situation closely, with Erik ten Hag still waiting for his rebuilding mission at Old Trafford to get the kickstart it needs.

Serge Gnabry could be suiting up for either of the Manchester sides next season. Boris Streubel/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal are scheduled to meet Ajax Amsterdam next week to discuss Lisandro Martinez as the battle to sign the defender intensifies amid interest from Manchester United, reports The Athletic. Both of the Premier League sides feel the Argentine wants to join them and that personal terms should not be an issue, while Ajax are thought to want €50m guaranteed. If they get that, it will be down to Martinez to decide who he joins.

- There is a renewal in sight for Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele, reports Diario Sport, despite the Frenchman now technically being a free agent after his contract expired. Small differences of opinion regarding the financial details of a potential deal remain between the two sides, but they could be ironed out and the winger will sign a two-year deal if an agreement is reached.

- Paulo Dybala is a man in demand after leaving Juventus upon the expiration of his contract, with Serie A newcomers Monza making a shock attempt to sign him. While insisting that Internazionale remain the favourites, AS have suggested that Napoli are also hoping to bring in the Argentina star and have made contact with his representatives.

- Andrea Belotti wants a move to AS Monaco to be his next step, according to Calciomercato, with the striker now a free agent after his Torino contract came to its culmination. There were options to stay in Italy as AC Milan, Atalanta, AS Roma and Fiorentina all showed interest in the 28-year-old, but he has instead decided to move abroad.

- Lazio are demanding at least €25m for Luis Alberto amid interest from Sevilla, as reported by Sky Sports Italia. The LaLiga side have already offered just over €15m but that was rejected, as Lazio will need to give 30% of any transfer fee to Liverpool.

- According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Atletico Madrid are looking to bring in free agent Federico Bernardeschi after his Juventus contract came to an end. Napoli have also shown interest in the attacking midfielder but negotiations have not been closed, allowing Diego Simeone and his team to make their move.