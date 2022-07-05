Transfer Talk: Chelsea, Juventus, Atletico Madrid keen on Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern's Pavard on Chelsea, Juve, Atleti radar

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is attracting interest from Chelsea and other big clubs across Europe, reveals Sky Sports Germany.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving for Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, Chelsea are among the clubs in queue for Pavard's signature. However, Thomas Tuchel's side will face competition from Juventus and Atletico Madrid, who are also linked with the 26-year-old France international.

After Julian Nagelsmann's side signed Noussair Mazraoui on a free transfer this summer, the Bundesliga champions are now willing to allow Pavard to leave, despite him making 25 league appearances last season at both full-back and centre-back.

Pavard's contract has two years remaining on it, and while talks are yet to enter an advanced stage, it is believed that could change if Bayern complete a move for Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who they have been strongly linked with.

Versatile defender Benjamin Pavard has several other Champions League sides eyeing him. Roland Krivec/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan have identified Abdou Diallo as an alternative after seeing Sven Botman move from Lille to Newcastle United, according to the Here We Go podcast. The 26-year-old Paris Saint-Germain defender made 12 appearances last season, and is understood to be a target for the Rossoneri, who have parted ways with Alessio Romagnoli after he failed to renew his contract at the San Siro.

- Sport reveals that Real Madrid are considering making a move for Serge Gnabry if Marco Asensio leaves this summer. The 26-year-old forward has made little progress so far over a deal with Bayern Munich that is set to expire in 12 months, and could be acquired for around €40 million. The Bundesliga side haven't given up yet on renewing the Germany international's contract, after he contributed to 19 goals in 34 games last season.

- Defender Joao Moutinho has received offers from Europe after failing to reach an agreement with the Orlando City SC, writes Ekrem Konur. The 24-year-old is reported to be on the radar of both Toulouse and Venezia, and it is understood his preference is to return to Europe after he featured 16 times in Major League Soccer this season.

- Southampton have entered negotiations to sign Rangers forward Joe Aribo, reports the Athletic. The 25-year-old has a release clause of €10m and is keen to make the switch to St. Mary's Stadium to play in the Premier League. Aribo was a standout performer for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side last season, with 13 goal contributions in the Scottish Premier League, while he also got on the scoresheet in the Europa League final.

- Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to extend his stay at AC Milan until 2023, reveals Gianluca Di Marzio. The 40-year-old striker remained in impressive form last season, scoring eight goals from 23 starts, though an injury he sustained during the Serie A campaign is set to keep him out of action for around six months. It is understood that he has agreed to take a salary reduction as part of his new deal.