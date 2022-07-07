Hakim Ziyech's future may see him leave Chelsea for AC Milan. Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Milan keen on Chelsea's Ziyech

AC Milan remain focused on setting up an approach for Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech despite reaching a new agreement with Junior Messias, according to Calciomercato.

The Rossoneri are willing to acquire Ziyech on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent for a fee of around €25-30 million, and it is understood that Chelsea are open to letting him make the switch to the San Siro.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder made 23 Premier League appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side in the 2021-22 campaign, but after scoring just four goals, it looks as though the Blues are looking to make changes in their attack for next season.

Sources told ESPN on Wednesday that Chelsea are nearing an agreement over personal terms ahead of a proposed £45 million move for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling. The England international's imminent move would make him the highest-paid player at Stamford Bridge and could be offset by Ziyech's switch to Milan.

The former Ajax Amsterdam star is believed to be keen on a move to the Serie A champions.

08.00 BST: Bayern Munich have no intention of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer, with CEO Oliver Kahn stating that a deal for the 37-year-old would not "fit with our philosophy."

Sources have told ESPN that Ronaldo has informed United bosses that he would like to move during the transfer window, with Bayern, Chelsea and Napoli cited as potential destinations. But, according to Kahn, Bayern will not be making a move for the Portuguese great.

"As highly as I rate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a transfer wouldn't be a fit with our philosophy," he told German magazine kicker.

Bayern's attack has long been led by the prolific Robert Lewandowski, however the 33-year-old has told the Bundesliga champions that he wants to leave the Allianz Arena this summer. Sources have told ESPN that Barcelona made a third offer for Lewandowski last week, worth more than €40m. Kahn has publicly insisted that the Poland striker is not for sale.

United similarly insist that Ronaldo, who scored 24 goals last season, is not available for transfer and that new manager Erik ten Hag "wants and expects" him to be part of the squad next season. However, sources have told ESPN that in reality that stance is softer, although they would prefer Ronaldo moved abroad rather than join Premier League rivals Chelsea. He has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford with the option of another year.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid are willing to move on Ferland Mendy, writes Sport. It is reported that the 27-year-old full-back is looking for an improved contract with an increased salary, though his current deal isn't due to expire until 2025. Meanwhile, the LaLiga side are confident that they could move him on for a notable fee if he is not happy to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, and they currently have no plans to award an improved deal.

- Dani Alves has been offered a contract at Liga MX side Pumas UNAM, according to ESPN Mexico. Alves, 39, is hoping to make one last World Cup run with Brazil later this year in Qatar. He became a free agent after his one-year deal at Barcelona expired earlier this summer. An agreement between Alves and Pumas is considered far from complete, with Brazilian side Athletico-PR also keen on the defender.

- Paris Saint-Germain have been in talks with Reims this week as they look to reach an agreement over a fee for Hugo Ekitike, writes the Telegraph. The 20-year-old forward has recently been on the radar of Newcastle United, but after an impressive Ligue 1 campaign last season, in which he contributed to 13 goals in 24 games, it looks as though PSG are now at the front of the queue for his signature.

- Everton have no intention to part ways with Anthony Gordon this summer, despite interest from some clubs in the Premier League, according to The Athletic. The 21-year-old winger has been linked with both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, but after Frank Lampard's side transferred Richarlison to Tottenham, the latest indicates that the Toffees are keen to keep hold of Gordon.

- Manchester United's first proposal of £51m for Antony has been turned down by Ajax, reveals Goal. The Eredivisie side are reported to be looking for a fee of around £68m if they are to allow the 22-year-old Brazil international winger to leave, with Alfred Schreuder's side keen to keep him at Ajax for one more season.

- Fulham are looking to reinforce their defensive line with a move for Issa Diop, reports Foot Mercato. The Cottagers are reported to have made an offer of €15million to West Ham United, and they are confident that David Moyes' side are willing to let the 25-year-old centre-back leave, with the Hammers already having plenty of cover in that position. Diop made 10 Premier League starts last season.