Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly seeking an exit from Juventus. Sportinfoto/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: De Ligt on Man Utd's radar

Manchester United have made contact with Matthijs de Ligt's representatives as they look to orchestrate a move for the Juventus centre-back, reports BILD.

Having worked with the 22-year-old Netherlands international during his time at Ajax Amsterdam, United manager Erik ten Hag is hopeful of being able to persuade de Ligt to Old Trafford, though the player has also been linked with Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga side have recently stepped up their pursuit of him, having been aware of his desire to go in search of a new challenge this summer, but they are still yet to reach an agreement over a fee with the Bianconeri, who are reported to have set a €70 million valuation.

The Red Devils would be able to present an official contract offer to De Ligt if they meet those demands, but whether he accepts terms at Old Trafford would depend on whether Bayern decide to match their offer.

De Ligt joined Juventus from Ajax in 2019 for an initial €75m fee, and has two years left on his current deal.

08.38 BST: Manchester City are yet to make a bid for Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella, according to the club's owner.

Cucurella impressed in his debut season with the Seagulls, helping Graham Potter's side finish ninth in the Premier League, their highest-ever league finish.

"Marc is a tremendous player, a tremendous person," Bloom said. "He's brilliant for the dressing room. The players love him, Graham and the coaches, love him, I love him, the fans love him.

"He was unbelievably good last season, his first season in the Premier League. We're hoping for more to come and we haven't had a bid for him."

The 23-year-old, who came through Barcelona's academy, has a contract with Brighton that runs until 2026 following his £15m move from Getafe last summer.

"The fact that there is speculation and there is interest in our players, I always view that as a positive. It hasn't always been like that," Bloom added. "There's less than three or four clubs where some of the players are not for sale.

"We've got to be realistic if a certain bid comes in and the player wants to move, the player will move, but we are not anticipating, we're not looking for our best players to move on.

"If it happens and we get a bid then we have to consider it, but until that point, we carry on."

08.00 BST: Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad which travels to Thailand on Friday to begin their preseason tour, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

The Portugal forward has been granted more time to deal with a "family issue" and will not be on the flight to Bangkok, scheduled to leave Manchester at 4.30 p.m. U.K. time on Friday. Sources have told ESPN there is no timeframe for Ronaldo to rejoin the squad.

After playing Liverpool in Thailand on July 12, United head to Australia for games against Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. They are due to return to Manchester on July 25.

Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford this summer to join a club playing Champions League football next season. United, however, insist the 37-year-old, who has a year left on his contract, is not for sale.

Ronaldo was due to return to Carrington on Monday but was given permission by the club to take an extended break for personal reasons. He was still missing from training on Thursday and will not fly to Bangkok on Friday.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Chelsea have contacted the representatives of Robert Lewandowski as their new owners continue to look for a marquee signing this summer, writes TalkSport. The Blues are keen to sign a striker, but aware of the 33-year-old forward's desire to join Barcelona, they are also considering Napoli star Victor Osimhen as an option. Osimhen, 23, scored 18 goals across all competitions last season, and reports have suggested that a fee of around €100m would be required to persuade Napoli to part ways with him.

- Manchester City are plotting talks over a new contract for Riyad Mahrez, reveals Fabrizio Romano. As Raheem Sterling nears a move to Chelsea, it looks as though Pep Guardiola is looking to secure Mahrez to a new long-term deal. The 31-year-old winger was a key player for the Premier League champions last season, contributing to 16 goals in 28 games.

- Chelsea are interested in joining the race for Frenkie de Jong, understands Sport. The 25-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with an exit away from the Camp Nou this summer as Manchester United continue to try to work towards reaching an agreement with Barcelona, though the latest indicates that they could now face competition from Thomas Tuchel's side, who are also looking to add to their midfield depth. De Jong is reported to be available for a total fee of around £73m.

- Internazionale have met with Torino as they try to conclude a deal to bring Bremer to the San Siro, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The 25-year-old centre-back is reported to be prioritising a move to the Nerazzurri despite interest from England, and the Serie A sides have been discussing the possibility of including Inter midfielder Cesare Casadei as part of a player exchange deal.

- Newcastle United are interested in landing Marco Asensio, reports Sport. With Real Madrid looking to move the 26-year-old Spain international winger this summer, the Magpies have emerged as the latest candidates open to acquiring him on a permanent transfer. Asensio has previously been reported to be keen to get a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu as he looks to earn regular minutes before the start of the World Cup later this year.