TOP STORY: De Ligt on Man Utd's radar

Manchester United have made contact with Matthijs de Ligt's representatives as they look to orchestrate a move for the Juventus centre-back, reports BILD.

Having worked with the 22-year-old Netherlands international during his time at Ajax Amsterdam, United manager Erik ten Hag is hopeful of being able to persuade de Ligt to Old Trafford, though the player has also been linked with Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga side have recently stepped up their pursuit of him, having been aware of his desire to go in search of a new challenge this summer, but they are still yet to reach an agreement over a fee with the Bianconeri, who are reported to have set a €70 million valuation.

The Red Devils would be able to present an official contract offer to De Ligt if they meet those demands, but whether he accepts terms at Old Trafford would depend on whether Bayern decide to match their offer.

De Ligt joined Juventus from Ajax in 2019 for an initial €75m fee, and has two years left on his current deal.

Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly seeking an exit from Juventus. Sportinfoto/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea have contacted the representatives of Robert Lewandowski as their new owners continue to look for a marquee signing this summer, writes TalkSport. The Blues are keen to sign a striker, but aware of the 33-year-old forward's desire to join Barcelona, they are also considering Napoli star Victor Osimhen as an option. Osimhen, 23, scored 18 goals across all competitions last season, and reports have suggested that a fee of around €100m would be required to persuade Napoli to part ways with him.

- Manchester City are plotting talks over a new contract for Riyad Mahrez, reveals Fabrizio Romano. As Raheem Sterling nears a move to Chelsea, it looks as though Pep Guardiola is looking to secure Mahrez to a new long-term deal. The 31-year-old winger was a key player for the Premier League champions last season, contributing to 16 goals in 28 games.

- Chelsea are interested in joining the race for Frenkie de Jong, understands Sport. The 25-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with an exit away from the Camp Nou this summer as Manchester United continue to try to work towards reaching an agreement with Barcelona, though the latest indicates that they could now face competition from Thomas Tuchel's side, who are also looking to add to their midfield depth. De Jong is reported to be available for a total fee of around £73m.

- Internazionale have met with Torino as they try to conclude a deal to bring Bremer to the San Siro, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The 25-year-old centre-back is reported to be prioritising a move to the Nerazzurri despite interest from England, and the Serie A sides have been discussing the possibility of including Inter midfielder Cesare Casadei as part of a player exchange deal.

- Newcastle United are interested in landing Marco Asensio, reports Sport. With Real Madrid looking to move the 26-year-old Spain international winger this summer, the Magpies have emerged as the latest candidates open to acquiring him on a permanent transfer. Asensio has previously been reported to be keen to get a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu as he looks to earn regular minutes before the start of the World Cup later this year.