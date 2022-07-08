Kyle Walker-Peters could join Everton from Southampton. Visionhaus/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Everton's Lampard eye two signings

Everton are keen to add Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters and Chelsea forward Armando Broja to their ranks, according to the Mirror.

Toffees manager Frank Lampard is a big fan of Walker-Peters, who has two caps for England, while Broja was at Chelsea while Lampard was managing the Blues.

Broja, 20, has been on loan for the past two seasons, at Vitesse Arnhem and Southampton, but Chelsea are now keen to receive a fee for the striker. Saints are reluctant to let 25-year-old Walker-Peters leave, and so the Toffees would need to make a serious bid if they're to land the attacking right-back. Lampard is also keen to sign one midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Everton transferred Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur last week for a reported £50 million, with potentially an additional £10m in add-ons. The Merseyside club had also faced legal action earlier this year stemming from potential breaching the Premier League's financial regulations.

PAPER GOSSIP

- AS Roma are desperate to beat Internazionale to the signature of former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Argentina striker's contract with Juve ended on June 30 and he is yet to commit to his next move despite allegedly agreeing a verbal agreement with Inter. However, the Nerazzurri -- while offering a contract Roma would find hard to match -- need to offload one or both of Edin Dzeko or Joaquin Correa before they can make any further attacking additions, which has opened the door for Roma boss Jose Mourinho to steal a march on 28-year-old Dybala.

- Paris Saint-Germain may need to increase their bid for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca if they're to add him to their attacking options, according to Sky Sports Italy. The French champions have offered the Italian club €30m plus bonuses for the Italy international, but Sassuolo managing director Giovanni Carnevali is holding out for closer to €50m. The 23-year-old scored 16 goals in 38 appearances last term.

- Arsenal are considering signing Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta and Lille winger Edon Zhegrova, according to the Sun. Paqueta, 24, is believed to have turned down several clubs and Arsenal will need to persuade him that they're the right club for the Brazil international. Meanwhile, Zhegrova is a surprise option to fill Arsenal's wide positions for the Gunners. The 23-year-old is seen as a more cost-effective option than Leeds United winger and Barcelona target Raphinha.

- Barcelona are keen to poach Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta before the Blues disappear on their pre-season tour this weekend, according to the Sun. The Catalan club are looking to add depth to their defence, and they see the experienced Azpilicueta as the perfect addition. The Spaniard's contract at Stamford Bridge ended this summer but was automatically renewed for another season, which means Barcelona will need to negotiate a small fee with Chelsea if they're to land the 32-year-old.

- Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to beat his former club Ajax Amsterdam to the signature of striker Brian Brobbey, according to the Times. Ajax had been in discussions with RB Leipzig, with whom Brobbey appears to have no future, but Ten Hag believes he can tempt the 20-year-old to Old Trafford. Brobbey played just 124 minutes in the Bundesliga before returning to Ajax on loan, and it was widely expected that he'd re-join his hometown club on a permanent transfer this summer. Brobbey would cost United in the region of £13-£17m, and he scored 10 goals in 23 games under Ten Hag in his previous spell at the club.