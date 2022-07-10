Craig Burley and Nedum Onuoha explain why Raheem Sterling is compelled to leave one of the best teams in the world to play for Chelsea. (2:23)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea near deals for Sterling and Ake

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has long been linked with a move to Chelsea, and Fabrizio Romano has reported that City have provided the final approval for the move to go through.

Acccording to ESPN sources, the England international is expected to move for a figure in the region of £45 million, plus add-ons, and will become the Blues' highest-paid player.

Since joining Man City from Liverpool for £49m in July 2015, Sterling has represented the club 337 times, scoring 131 goals and assisting a further 94, but hasn't always been a starter in recent times.

Chelsea aren't ending their business with Man City just yet, as the clubs will also negotiate a transfer for defender Nathan Ake after the Sterling deal is completed, Romano adds.

Sources had previously told ESPN that the 27-year-old Netherlands international is keen for a return to Chelsea after joining the club as a 15-year-old from Feyenoord. One source suggested City are seeking around £50m for Ake's transfer.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

10.28 BST: Wayne Rooney would be open to the possibility of returning to D.C. United to manage the MLS team, sources have told ESPN, with the club still looking to hire a permanent replacement for Hernan Losada, who was fired in April.

Rooney, who spent 14 months with the Washington, D.C.-based team between 2018 and 2019, resigned as Derby County manager last month after being unable to help the club overcome financial problems and avoid relegation from the EFL Championship last season.

Sources have told ESPN that the former Manchester United and England captain is now enjoying time with family before deciding his next career move.

But sources have also said that the 36-year-old is considering options, including a return to D.C., who are second bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference after winning just five of 17 games this season.

10.02 BST: Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of left-back Omar Richards from Bayern Munich.

Richards, 24, joins for a reported €10m transfer fee and has signed a four-year contract, having only moved to Bayern last summer on a free transfer from Reading.

"I'm thrilled to return to England by joining Nottingham Forest at such an exciting time," Richards said. "The club has enjoyed an incredible last few months and there's great ambitions for the Premier League return.

"I've played against Forest in the past and they get such great backing from their fans, whilst the City Ground is an amazing place that I can now call home. I can't wait to join up with the squad this week and begin preparations for the new season."

09.28 BST: TalkSPORT reports that Manchester United are closing in on a deal for former Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Strakosha, 27, left the Italian club on a free transfer this summer and is ready to become backup to United's No. 1 David de Gea after Dean Henderson joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan.

The Albania international has also been linked with Fulham, Forest, Leicester and Chelsea.

09.00 BST: Manchester United remain convinced Christian Eriksen will move to Old Trafford despite suggestions from Brentford that he could still choose them, sources have told ESPN.

Eriksen has verbally agreed a three-year contract with United but was not part of the squad which left for their tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank also suggested he has not given up hope of the midfielder re-signing with them after a successful spell there last season but sources have told ESPN that Eriksen's mind is made up. The Denmark international is set to undergo his medical shortly and could yet join United's tour in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, United's interest in striker Brian Brobbey is not a signal that their stance on Cristiano Ronaldo has softened, sources have told ESPN.

Erik ten Hag is an admirer of Brobbey after he scored seven goals in 13 games on loan at Ajax last season and although Ten Hag would like to bring him to United, there is a growing feeling at Old Trafford he is set to make a permanent move to the Dutch side from RB Leipzig.

Sources have told ESPN that even if the move for Brobbey is successful the club will remain firm in their stance that Ronaldo is not available for a transfer.

play 1:50 Was Lacazette's Arsenal career a success? Gab Marcotti and Stewart Robson discuss Alexandre Lacazette's career at Arsenal and his return to Lyon.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Arsenal are considering a shock attempt to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and are hopeful that it could work, according to The Daily Star. This is because the Frenchman only has one year left on his Blues contract, is one of Chelsea's top earners and suffered injury setbacks last term.

- Paris Saint-Germain's admiration for Stade de Reims striker Hugo Ekitike is unanimous as they hope to sign the 20-year-old, reports Foot Mercato. On the other hand, they are not willing to match Newcastle United's €40m offer.

- Marseille are hoping to sign Lens right-back Jonathan Clauss and have started negotiations, as reported by L'Equipe. However, the two clubs' valuations are very far apart, and Marseille are currently facing financial limitations that could make the deal difficult to complete.

- Newcastle United are weighing up a bid for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison, according to The Daily Mail, who add that the Englishman is seen as a cheaper alternative to Bayer Leverkusen's €70m-rated winger Moussa Diaby. Leeds have already added Luis Sinisterra but are expected to lose Raphinha, and are also looking at Club Brugge's Charles de Ketelaere, PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore.

- Torino want Internazionale to include Cesare Casadei in the deal that will see defender Bremer join the Nerazzurri, according to Calciomercato. Inter want the midfielder's inclusion to be worth between €7m-€8m, and while Torino want it to be less there is scope for negotiation. Inter also want to include a clause that would allow them to re-sign the 19-year-old for around €18m.