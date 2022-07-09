Craig Burley and Nedum Onuoha explain why Raheem Sterling is compelled to leave one of the best teams in the world to play for Chelsea. (2:23)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea, Sterling deal nears completion

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has long been linked with a move to Chelsea, and Fabrizio Romano has reported that City have provided the final approval for the move to go through.

According to ESPN sources, the England international is expected to move for a figure in the region of £45 million plus add-ons, and will make him the Blues' highest-paid player.

Since joining Man City from Liverpool in July 2015, Sterling has represented the club 337 times, scoring 131 goals and assisting a further 94 but hasn't always been a starter in recent times.

Chelsea aren't ending their business with Man City just yet, as the clubs will negotiate a transfer for Nathan Ake after the Sterling deal is completed, Romano adds.

Sources had previously told ESPN that the 27-year-old Dutch defender is keen for a return to Chelsea after joining the club as a 15-year-old from Feyenoord. One source suggested City are seeking around £50m for Ake's transfer.

Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake are nearing a Chelsea transfer. Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal are considering a shock attempt to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and are hopeful that it could work, according to The Daily Star. This is because the Frenchman only has one year left on his Blues contract, is one of Chelsea's top earners and suffered injury setbacks last term.

- Paris Saint-Germain's admiration for Stade de Reims striker Hugo Ekitike is unanimous as they hope to sign the 20-year-old, reports Foot Mercato. On the other hand, they are not willing to match Newcastle United's €40m offer, and Ekitike could even stay put for now rather than leaving in the summer to prove to PSG that he is worth that amount rather than joining the Magpies.

- Marseille are hoping to sign Lens right-wing-back Jonathan Clauss and have started negotiations, as reported by L'Equipe. However, the two clubs' valuations are currently very far apart, and Marseille are currently facing financial limitations that could make the deal difficult to complete.

- Newcastle United are weighing up a bid for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison, according to The Daily Mail, who add that the Englishman is seen as a cheaper alternative to Bayer Leverkusen's £60m-plus winger Moussa Diaby. Leeds have already added Luis Sinisterra but are expected to lose Raphinha, and are also looking at Club Brugge's Charles de Ketelaere, PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore.

- Torino want Internazionale to include Cesare Casadei in the deal that will see Bremer join the Nerazzurri, according to Calciomercato. Inter want the midfielder's inclusion to be worth between €7m and €8m, and while Torino want it to be less there is scope for negotiation. Inter also want to include a clause that would allow them to re-sign the 19-year-old for around €18m.