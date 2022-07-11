Ousmane Dembele appears set to finally agree to a new contract with Barcelona. Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Dembele ready to ink new deal

After becoming a free agent at the end of June, Ousmane Dembele has decided to return to Barcelona, writes Fabrizio Romano.

It is reported that full agreement has been reached with the Blaugrana over a new deal that will see the 25-year-old France international accept a reduced salary to continue his career at the Camp Nou.

While Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with him, it looks as though Dembele's priority was always to continue with Barcelona, despite his agents testing the waters across Europe; and it is now understood that only final approval is required over his new contract that will secure him at the club until June 2024.

Dembele has been a priority for Xavi Hernandez this summer, having impressed the LaLiga side's manager when he welcomed him back into first-team activities. He made 21 appearances in Spain's top flight last season and assisted 13 goals.

10.06 BST: Nottingham Forest have announce the signing of Wales international defender Neco Williams from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old joins the newly-promoted club for a fee reported to be around £17m. Liverpool signed teenager Calvin Ramsey from Aberdeen as cover at right-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold earlier in the summer.

Williams is the second defensive signing in as many days for Forest, who signed Omar Richards from Bayern Munich on Sunday. He posted a farewell message to Liverpool, who had been with Liverpool since he was eight years old, shortly before the transfer was announced.

15 years at this special club, thank you for everything @LFC it's been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp. But I've now decided to take up a new challenge🙌🏻



I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always.... pic.twitter.com/93JcMjZD0A — Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) July 11, 2022

09.58 BST: AC Monza CEO Adriano Galliani has neither confirmed nor denied reports that his club is in talks to sign Luis Suarez.

The Uruguay forward is a free agent after his contract with Atletico Madrid expired last month.

Monza recently gained promotion to Serie A for the first time in the club's history and are looking to strengthen their attacking line.

"One or two forward will arrive," Galliani said. "But right now, I prefer not to say anything else. Contact with Luis Suarez? I have a short memory, I neither confirm nor deny. There are so many players that would like to come to [Monza owner] Silvio Berlusconi's Monza."

Suarez, 35, has an offer from Argentine side River Plate but would prefer to remain in Europe.

09.21 BST: Celta Vigo are in advanced talks to sign Brazilian goalkeeper Neto, according to Diario AS.

Neto, 32, must first reach an agreement with Barcelona to terminate his contract, which currently runs until June 2023, before he can join Celta.

An understudy of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, the former Valencia goalkeeper made only four appearances for Barca last season and is keen to leave in search of playing time.

Barca would be open to let Neto leave this summer as they are working on reducing their wage bill.

08.46 BST: Two big transfers are set to be completed early this week, maybe even today: Paul Pogba's return to Juventus and Raheem Sterling's move from Manchester City to Chelsea.

Pogba is a free agent after his contract at Manchester United expired this summer, and he is on his way back to the club where he made his name in a four-year spell between 2012-16. Juve spent the weekend posting plenty of picture of the France midfielder undergoing his medical, and it is expected that the 29-year-old will officially sign for them in the coming days.

Sterling, meanwhile is reportedly waiting for the results of his medical with Chelsea before finalising his transfer to Stamford Bridge from Premier League champions City. Sources told ESPN's James Olley last week that England international Sterling had agreed personal terms on a deal that will make him the Blues' highest-paid player. The exact transfer fee is yet to be finalised as talks continue but Sterling is expected to move for a figure in the region of £45m plus add-ons.

08.00 BST: Wayne Rooney has agreed terms to be the next manager of D.C. United, and will join up with the club once the final details are worked out and he acquires the necessary work visa, a source has confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

Rooney replaces Hernan Losada, who was fired in April. The Black-and-Red has since been under the stewardship of interim manager Chad Ashton, but the results haven't improved, including last Friday's 7-0 shellacking at the hands of the Philadelphia Union. DCU is currently tied with Chicago for the fewest points in Major League Soccer, with just 17 from as many matches.

Rooney will manage the side with which he spent 15 months as a player back in 2018-19. That spell was largely viewed as successful, though there was a sense that he could have made an even bigger impact had he stuck around for the entirety of what was originally a 3½-year contract.

Instead, Rooney returned to England to not only join Championship side Derby County as a player-coach, but also because his family had found it difficult to settle in the U.S. He eventually became Derby's manager after Phillip Cocu was fired following a woeful start to the 2020-21 season. Under Rooney's guidance, Derby managed to avoid relegation on the final day of the campaign.

Matters became drastically more difficult during the 2021-22 season. Last September, the English Football League docked Derby 12 points for entering administration. The Rams were later deducted an additional nine points for breaching EFL accounting rules. While Rooney was lauded for keeping Derby competitive, the penalties proved too great, and the Rams were relegated.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Barcelona are set to win the race to sign Raphinha, according to the Daily Mail. Leeds United have been looking for a fee of around £63 million to part ways with him, and despite Chelsea having a proposal accepted, the LaLiga side have now met Leeds' valuation. The 25-year-old winger was determined to wait for the Blaugrana, having chosen them as his priority destination.

- Kyle Walker-Peters is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester United, reports the Athletic. While neither club are yet to advance negotiations for him, it is reported that the 25-year-old right-back is on both of their radars. He made 32 Premier League appearances last season, contributing to three goals for Southampton.

- Bayern Munich will meet with Juventus this week as they look to table a bid for Matthijs De Ligt, reveals Gianluca Di Marzio. The 22-year-old centre-back has been on the radar of Manchester United and Chelsea in recent weeks but, having heard of interest from the Bundesliga champions, he is reported to be waiting for an agreement to be reached between Julian Nagelsmann's side and the Bianconeri. It is understood that he has a release clause of €125 million.

- Barcelona are set to end their interest in Bernardo Silva if they cannot move on Frenkie de Jong this summer, writes Mundo Deportivo. Division among the Blaugrana camp has seen conflicting reports surrounding the 25-year-old Netherlands international midfielder's future, but the latest indicates that Xavi will only get one of his prime targets this summer by using the funds raised by parting ways with De Jong. Manchester City are reported to be looking for around €100 million for Silva, with the 27-year-old attacking midfielder still deemed to be an important part of Pep Guardiola's squad.

- Despite speculation linking Harry Kane with Bayern Munich, Bild understands that he is not on their shortlist this summer. Reports suggested that the Bundesliga side were eyeing the 28-year-old Tottenham Hotspur striker as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to leave the Allianz Arena. Having been linked with an exit from north London last season, Kane is understood to now be happy at the club following Antonio Conte's appointment.