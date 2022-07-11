Mathhijs de Ligt is on the radar of several clubs including Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Chelsea. Sportinfoto/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern Munich continue talks with Juventus to sign Mathhijs de Ligt

The future of defender Mathhijs de Ligt continues to be enshrouded in uncertainty, with Bayern Munich keen to land the 22-year-old but currently unable to agree on a transfer fee with Juventus.

This is according to Calciomercato, who say that Bayern are keen to get the deal over the line and have subsequently sent sporting director Hasan Salihamodzic to Turin to meet Bianconeri chiefs and Rafaela Pimenta, De Ligt's agent.

Bayern Munich have so far offered £60m plus a further £10m in bonuses, but Juventus are seeking at least £80m.

The two clubs continue to negotiate, with Juventus seemingly keen on replacing Dutch international De Ligt with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Bayern face pressure for De Ligt's signature from both Chelsea and Manchester City.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

- After terminating the contract of Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, Inter Milan are now looking to sort the future of defender Milan Skriniar, according to Calciomercato. The Slovakian defender is wanted by Paris Saint Germain, but the French champions so far haven't been willing to meet the Italian's £70m valuation. PSG has however reached an agreement with the player himself in a contract believed to be worth £7m a year for five years. PSG are expected to lodge a bid of more than £60m next, as talks continue.

- Napoli are tracking Brighton & Hove Albion defender Leo Skiri Ostigard, says Gianluca di Marzio. He believes the Italian side are close to finalising a permanent transfer worth £5m, plus £3-4m in bonuses, in a deal that could be rubber stamped as quickly as July 12. The 22-year-old has never played a game in the flight for the Seagulls, but he has caught the attention of a number of clubs this summer. And now, it would appear as though that after several failed attempts, Napoli are now closing in on their target. Ostigard is keen for more first-team football after spending half a season with Genoa in 2021-22.

- Carney Chukwuemeka's sensational summer is set to get even better. That's if you believe Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano who's linking the 18-year-old Aston Villa midfielder as a target for Barcelona after having already helped England lift the U19 European Championship. Chukwuemeka started all five games as England's Young Lions romped to victory in Slovakia, and he even scored in the final against Israel. He's now coming into the final year of his contract at Villa Park and so would be available for FIFA training compensation in January. Barcelona consider him a player with huge potential.

- Chelsea are looking to bolster their wide attacking options with one new forward according to the Telegraph, and Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry has emerged as a target to replace Hakim Ziyech. Blues' boss Thomas Tuchel has been hopeful of luring Raphinha from Leeds United, but the Brazilian looks likely to join Barcelona for a fee of £55m. Gnabry has one year left on his contract, and it's believed that the 26-year-old former Arsenal star would require £34m to consider moving. Gnabry spent five years in north London, and has scored 20 goals in his last 34 Germany appearances.

- Fulham are closing in on the double capture of defender Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg and Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, according to the Evening Standard. The Premier League newcomers are in advanced stages in negotiations to bring right-back and Switzerland international Mbabu to south London. The 27-year-old, who spent four years with Newcastle United, is in the last year of his contract and is looking for a new challenge. The Cottagers are also confident of adding Leno to their ranks to complement the impending arrival of midfielder Andreas Pereira from Manchester United.