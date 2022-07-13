Eden Hazard could leave Real Madrid if an offer comes in. Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Real Madrid open to Hazard exit

Real Madrid are happy to let €100 million winger Eden Hazard leave the club this summer if they get a suitable offer, according to Relevo.

Hazard, 31, has struggled at Madrid since joining from Chelsea in July 2019 and has scored just six goals in 66 games over the last three years.

Injury issues have hindered the Belgium international's development but, with a contract until 2024 and reported wages of €9m-per-season, Madrid are ready to move him on if he wants to go. That said, there is little hope of recouping more than half of the €100m spent to sign him.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has approved his departure, but is also willing to work with the forward to get him back to his best if he chooses to stay.

LIVE BLOG

10.01 BST: Kylian Mbappe's decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain changed Real Madrid's plans to strengthen their attack this summer, Diario AS reports, with the LaLiga club now likely to opt for Karim Benzema and Borja Mayoral as their centre-forward options this season unless an exceptional opportunity presents itself.

According to the newspaper, Madrid expect Benzema, 34, to repeat his career-best form of last season -- when he scored 27 goals in LaLiga and 15 in the Champions League -- and believe in academy product Mayoral to act as a capable deputy after loans at Levante, Roma and Getafe.

That decision would only change, AS claims, if Benzema suffers from injury problems, or an unexpected deal becomes attainable late in the transfer window, as occurred last summer with Madrid's €31m deadline day swoop for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

09.21 BST: Spanish second division side Las Palmas are in talks to sign free agent Cesc Fabregas.

Fabregas, 35, spent the last three seasons playing at Ligue 1 side Monaco. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder is keen to return to Spain and is not ruling out playing in the second tier.

"It's a real option but a complicated one," Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez said regarding Fabregas' potential signing. "I saw Cesc this weekend in Barcelona. There is a 40% chance that he will come to Las Palmas. In the next 48 hours we will get an answer."

09.03 BST: Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez is in Lisbon to complete his transfer to Benfica.

Benfica reached an agreement last month with River Plate to sign the 21-year-old in a transfer worth €10m plus €8m in add-ons. Fernandez will put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Portuguese giants.

"I'm very happy to represent Benfica," he said. "It is a very prestigious club. I want to succeed here, to be champion. I want to help my teammates and improve every day."

08.35 BST: Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti has brushed off reports that he failed a medical with French club Rennes.

The France international was close to joining Rennes on a season-long loan from Barcelona but the deal has now been put on hold. Catalan TV3 reports that Umtiti failed a medical this week with Rennes.

But the player wrote on Instagram: "When the lie takes the elevator, the truth takes the stairs. It takes longer, but it always ends up arriving."

Umtiti, 28, is under contract with Barca until June 2026 and has been placed on the transfer list in recent windows. Umtiti is among the players Barca want to see depart this summer to reduce their wage bill.

08.00 BST: Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to Paris Saint-Germain by his agent Jorge Mendes, but the French champions rejected the possibility of signing the Manchester United forward, sources told ESPN.

Ronaldo, 37, wants to leave Old Trafford in search of Champions League football in the coming season, only a year after rejoining the club and with another year on his contract.

Mendes discussed the availability of the No. 7 with PSG sporting director Luis Campos and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The super agent is very close to both of them after having worked for many years with Campos before his arrival in the French capital this summer. He has also handled numerous contracts for his players with Al-Khelaifi, including PSG's most recent signing Vitinha, who joined from Porto.

Sources added that PSG don't feel that Ronaldo is the right signing at this moment and that the club doesn't have enough space in their wage bill to pay him.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Abbie Ingham)

- Lille midfielder Renato Sanches is confident he will secure a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Sky Sports Germany. The 24-year-old has been linked with AC Milan for months after refusing to extend his contract, which expires in 2023, but the Portugal international wishes to instead join the Ligue 1 champions.

- Idrissa Gueye plans to see out his contract with PSG despite advances from Galatasaray, as per L'Equipe. The 32-year-old is considered a priority for the Turkish side this transfer window. However, the midfielder is reportedly comfortable staying in Paris, earning €500,000 per month, until his contract expires in June 2023.

- Bayern Munich are no longer interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, according to Sky Sports Germany. Although the Bundesliga champions were eyeing the 28-year-old as a possible replacement for the departing Robert Lewandowski, they are not pursuing a move in this transfer window. This could reportedly change next year, but there are no discussions for a future move taking place. Lewandowski has long been linked with a €40m move to Barcelona.

- Memphis Depay is set to snub a move to Tottenham and stay at Barcelona, reports Sport. The Catalan side want €20m for the 28-year-old Netherlands striker, who has scored 12 times since joining Barcelona on a free transfer last summer. Despite the expected arrivals of Lewandowski and Raphinha, the forward reportedly wants to stay and play regularly at Camp Nou. Spurs already count Kane, Son Heung-Min, Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Moura and new signing Richarlison as attacking options.

- The Azzurri revamp at Toronto FC side continues, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that ex-Juventus man Federico Bernardeschi will soon join the Major League Soccer side. Toronto have already signed Italian duo Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito this summer, with Bernardeschi expected to take over the Designated Player roster spot following Tuesday's exit of Carlos Salcedo.