TOP STORY: Chelsea, Koulibaly near deal

Chelsea are set to complete the £34 million transfer of Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly on a five-year deal, according to Sky Sports Italy.

The 31-year-old centre-back has already agreed to personal terms, with the move set to be finalised as soon as Wednesday. The Senegal international, who is out of contract in 2023, is considered by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as the perfect replacement for Antonio Rudiger, who has since joined Real Madrid.

Koulibaly isn't the only defender linked to Chelsea, with negotiations continuing with Manchester City for the return of Nathan Ake to Stamford Bridge. Sources previously told ESPN that Ake is open to re-joining the club where he came through the ranks as a 15-year-old from Feyenoord. One source suggested City are seeking around £50 million for Ake's transfer.

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling is also set to fly out to Los Angeles and be unveiled as the Blues latest signing following a completed medical in London, reports the Mirror. The 27-year-old is set to join his new teammates on their preseason tour of the United States on Wednesday.

Sterling is expected to move for a figure in the region of £45m plus add-ons. Sources have told ESPN that Sterling's wages will surpass those of N'Golo Kante, the club's top earner on £290,000-a-week.

Kalidou Koulibaly could be on his way to Chelsea. Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Renato Sanches is confident he will secure a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Sky Sports Germany. The 24-year-old has been linked with AC Milan for months after refusing to extend his contract expiring in 2023 with Lille, but the Portugal international wishes to instead join the Ligue 1 champions this summer.

- Idrissa Gueye plans to see out his contract with PSG despite advances from Galatasaray, as per L'Equipe. The 32-year-old is considered a priority for the Turkish side this transfer window. However, the midfielder is reportedly comfortable staying in Paris, earning €500,000 per month, until his contract expires in June 2023.

- Bayern Munich are no longer interested in signing Harry Kane this summer, according to Sky Sports Germany. Although the Bundesliga champions were eyeing the 28-year-old Tottenham Hotspur star as a possible replacement for the departing Robert Lewandowski, they are not pursuing a move in this transfer window. This could reportedly change next year, but there are no discussions for a future move taking place. Lewandowski has long been linked with a move to Barcelona.

- Memphis Depay is set to snub a move to Tottenham and stay at Barcelona, reports Sport. The Catalan side want £17m for the 28-year-old Netherlands striker, who has scored 12 times since joining Barcelona on a free transfer last summer. Despite the expected arrivals of Lewandowski and Raphinha, the forward reportedly wants to stay and play regularly at Camp Nou. Spurs already count with Kane, Son Heung-Min, Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Moura and new signing Richarlison as attacking options.

- The Azzurri revamp at Toronto FC side continues, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that ex-Juventus man Federico Bernardeschi will soon join the Major League Soccer side. Toronto have already signed Italian duo Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito this summer, with Bernardeschi expected to take over the Designated Player roster spot following Tuesday's exit of Carlos Salcedo.