The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern to improve De Ligt offer

Bayern Munich are set to make a second offer for Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt but will need to offload Robert Lewandowski first, according to Calciomercato.

The Serie A giants have been clear in their demands of €90 million between the initial fixed fee and any add-ons for the Netherlands international.

Bayern had initially come in with €60m plus €10m in add-ons, which was rejected, but are keen to bring in the 22-year-old so will move again quickly.

It is suggested that the Bundesliga champions' next proposal will come close to the Juventus' initial requests. The report also states that De Ligt has made his mind up and wants to join Bayern, and has an agreement with the club for a multi-year contract worth €10m-per-season.

Regarding Lewandowski, Barcelona had an initial offer of €40m plus €5m rejected by Bayern, while Paris Saint-Germain have now come in and shown a willingness to part with €50m.

Matthijs de Ligt is willing to leave Juventus for Bayern Munich. Chris Ricco/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Fabrizio Romano has reported that Levi Colwill is set to leave Chelsea on a permanent deal this summer. This development comes with sources telling ESPN that Chelsea are closing in on the €40m transfer for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, while continuing to pursue an agreement with Manchester City's Nathan Ake. Sources have also added that Chelsea have begun talks with PSG regarding a move for Presnel Kimpembe.

- Napoli are making an effort to sign free agent Paulo Dybala as they aim to soften the blow of losing Lorenzo Insigne, reports Calciomercato. AS Roma also want Dybala to come in and see him working well behind Tammy Abraham, but are yet to make an offer, while Internazionale have lowered their interest due to difficulties in offloading Alexis Sanchez.

- Sky Sports Italia have named the two players Napoli are looking at to replace the aforementioned Koulibaly, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Leo Skiri Ostigard already set to join the Serie A side. It will be between Fenerbahce's Kim Min-Jae and Lazio's Francesco Acerbi, with Napoli only wanting to sign one of the prospects.

- West Ham United have made Sassuolo a €40m offer for Gianluca Scamacca, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport, who add that this is €5m more than PSG have offered so far. The Serie A side are hoping for €45m and Scamacca is fascinated by PSG due to the opportunity to play with some of the best footballers in the world, although he is also interested by the prospect of playing Premier League football in London.

- Lens right-wing-back Jonathan Clauss wants a move to Marseille this summer, as reported by L'Equipe. Marseille have already had an offer of €5m plus add-ons worth €1m turned down for the France international, but he wants the move to materialise.