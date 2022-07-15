Barcelona are seemingly pushing Frenkie de Jong out the door. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY:

Barcelona have told Frenkie de Jong he must leave and join Manchester United, according to the Athletic.

The Barcelona hierarchy have met with the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder to enforce a move to United, where he would be reunited with his former Ajax Amsterdam manager Erik ten Hag.

The Catalan side have been unable to register new signings Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and Raphinha due to financial fair play restrictions. The LaLiga club need to transfer De Jong to balance their wage bills, with Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele both agreeing to a pay cut with new contracts that keep them at Camp Nou.

United have agreed to pay a fee of £63 million, which potentially includes an additional £8.47m in add-ons. However, financial complications have already stalled negotiations, with Barcelona reportedly owing De Jong around £17m in unpaid wages.

It is unclear if the midfielder, who has made 98 appearances for Barça after arriving from Ajax in 2019 for £86m, will join Xavi Hernández's side in their pre-season tour of the United States.

LIVE BLOG

08.00 BST: Manchester United are hoping Lisandro Martinez will be able to join up with the squad in Australia after completing a move for the Ajax defender, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

United are set to sign the Argentina international after agreeing a fee of around €55 million. Martinez, who has stopped training with Ajax ahead of his transfer, rejected interest from Arsenal in order to seal a move to Old Trafford.

Sources have told ESPN the deal will be subject to international clearance and Martinez receiving a visa, but there is hope he will be able to travel to Australia where Erik ten Hag's squad are preparing for the new season.

United face Melbourne Victory at the MCG on Friday before a game against Crystal Palace at the same venue on Tuesday. Ten Hag and his players are then due to fly to Perth for the final game of the tour against Aston Villa on July 23.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Abbie Ingham)

- Tottenham Hotspur are close to finalising a deal for Djed Spence, with a medical set to take place in the coming days, according to the Athletic. The 21-year-old full-back impressed last year in a season-long loan to Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough, in a campaign that saw the Reds promoted to the Premier League. Daniel Levy is reportedly working hard to get the deal done as soon as possible, with final discussions over an initial fee of £12.5m for the England U21 international, which could rise to £20m with potential add-ons.

- Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali reveals that there has been no agreement for Gianluca Scamacca following €40m bid from West Ham United, whilst Paris Saint-Germain are offering €35m, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Serie A side have confirmed that they do not need to sell the in-demand 23-year-old striker and will likely wait for a club to match their €50 million price tag.

- Martin Braithwaite will look for Barcelona exit after missing out on the club's pre-season tour of the United States. Mundo Deportivo reports that the 31-year-old previously had no intention to leave Camp Nou this summer, with his contract expiring in 2024. However, after being excluded from pre-season selection, the Denmark international will look to leave this transfer window, with Brentford and Real Sociedad already expressing interest in the forward.

- New PSG head coach Christophe Galtier wants to reunite with Nice's Kephren Thuram, according to L'Equipe. The new manager of Les Parisiens is a fan of the 21-year-old following their time together at Nice last season. PSG sporting director Luis Campos has reportedly spoken to the player's father, former France great Lilian Thuram, about a move. However, Nice plan to keep the midfielder at the club for next season, and his contract does not expire until 2025.

- Lyon's Lucas Paqueta is open to signing for Arsenal, as sporting director Edu pushes a move to the Emirates, according to Media Foot. The 24-year-old, who secured 11 goals and seven assists last season, will reportedly cost the Gunners at least €50m to transfer, with Newcastle United having a €40m bid rejected ahead of the January window. The north London side are yet to make a formal offer for the Brazil international.