Chelsea will again pursue a transfer for Sevilla's Jules Kounde. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

TOP STORY: Kounde back on Chelsea's radar

Chelsea will reinstate their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as their pursuit for Manchester City's Nathan Ake looks to be collapsing, according to the Evening Standard.

Chelsea will re-approach the LaLiga side for Kounde, with the Blues unable to match City's £50 million price tag for the 27-year-old Ake.

As Thomas Tuchel looked to rebuild his side's defence this summer transfer window following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Kounde was a backup option by new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly as the side pursued Matthijs de Ligt, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Ake.

Despite Koulibaly's imminent arrival to Stamford Bridge on a reported £34m move from Napoli, Chelsea are now set to fight Barcelona for 23-year-old Kounde, who is reportedly valued at £56m.

The Catalan side lead the race for the France international, who made 32 LaLiga appearances for Sevilla last season, after reportedly reaching an agreement on personal terms.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal are set to agree on personal terms with Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 25-year-old looks likely to become the Gunners' fifth signing of the summer transfer window, as they miss out on Manchester United-bound Lisandro Martinez. Mikel Arteta reportedly hopes to reach an agreement soon so that the Ukraine international can join his side on their pre-season tour of the United States. Zinchenko, who was mainly used by Pep Guardiola at left-back, was given permission to leave Manchester City this summer after a six-year spell at the Etihad.

- Juventus move closer to reaching an agreement with Bayern Munich to transfer Matthijs de Ligt, according to Sky Sports Germany. The Italian club still demand around €80m for the 22-year-old centre-back following the Bundesliga side's initial offer of €60m, excluding potential add-ons. However, the Serie A side are determined to offload the Netherlands international this summer, with further negotiations to take place soon.

- William Saliba will push to leave Arsenal if he cannot be guaranteed a starting place in Mikel Arteta's side, reports the Independent. The 21-year-old, who has spent the last three seasons on loan since arriving from Saint-Etienne for in 2019 for £27m, can reportedly secure a place in France's World Cup squad if he plays consistently before the tournament kicks off in November. Marseille are looking to sign Saliba on a permanent deal after an impressive loan spell last season, with Atletico Madrid also reportedly interested in the young defender.

- PSG have offered to transfer Georginio Wijnaldum to AS Roma, according to Calciomercato. The 31-year-old midfielder has failed to make an impact after arriving last summer on a free transfer from Liverpool. The Netherlands international is reportedly on Luis Campos' list of players to sell this summer and has been left out of the pre-season squad for the tour of Japan. PSG have reportedly approached Jose Mourinho's side, who are in the market for a midfielder, and the Giallorossi are yet to reject the offer.