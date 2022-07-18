The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!
TOP STORY: Depay part of Kounde deal?
Financially stricken Barcelona are continuing their pursuit of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and are considering a potential player-exchange deal, according to Sport.
Memphis Depay is reportedly the most reputable player that the Blaugrana are willing to move on as part of a swap that would see Kounde move to Camp Nou, though he may need to accept a salary reduction for the deal to go ahead.
Depay, 28, contributed to 14 goals in 28 LaLiga appearances for Barca last season, but he continues to be linked with an exit from the club this summer.
Julen Lopetegui's side are believed to be looking for around €65 million to part ways with Kounde, but current negotiations for the 23-year-old have seen Barcelona come up €20m short. Kounde is reported to be prioritising a move to Xavi Hernandez's side, despite interest from Chelsea.
LIVE BLOG
09.28 BST: Real Madrid have received no offers for Marco Asensio this summer, Cadena SER reports, despite interest from Newcastle and AC Milan.
Asensio, 26, has just a year left on his contract at Madrid, and switched agents earlier this year to be represented by Jorge Mendes in anticipation of a possible high-profile move this summer.
According to Cadena SER, Newcastle and Milan have not taken their interest beyond informal conversations with Mendes, and that means the most likely scenario is that Asensio -- who had a career-best season last year in terms of scoring, contributing 10 goals in LaLiga -- sees out his contract at the Bernabeu.
08.43 BST: Manchester City are set to step up their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella as Oleksandr Zinchenko is on his way out of the club, according to The Sun.
Sources told ESPN's James Olley on Friday that Arsenal are hopeful of reaching an agreement to sign Zinchenko from the Premier League champions. The Gunners have reignited their interest in the 25-year-old after missing out on Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, who has joined Manchester United.
Talks are ongoing, with City expected to demand in the region of £35m for Zinchenko, whose versatility is a key factor for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
As such, City will prioritise bringing in Cucurella as his replacement. The 23-year-old Spain international made a big impact in the Premier League after joining Brighton from Getafe last summer, making 39 appearances in all competitions and winning the club's player of the year award.
Brighton are set to demand a £50m for the graduate of Barcelona's La Masia academy, although City will hope to strike a deal for less than that.
08.00 BST: Manchester United cannot afford to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club this summer, according to former teammate Nani.
Ronaldo wants to move away from Old Trafford this summer, sources told ESPN earlier this month, after United missed out on qualification for the Champion League, although Chelsea have ruled out trying to sign the 37-year-old.
Nani, who played with Ronaldo at United and on international duty with Portugal, said he hopes the forward stays at the club.
"I hope [he stays]," said Nani, who signed for Melbourne Victory just in time to face his former club at the MCG on Friday. "He's an important player and a player who always makes a difference. I hope he's in a good mood to help the club so hopefully [he'll stay]."
Nani said he tried to get in touch with Ronaldo, but has not been able to reach with former teammate.
"When he's on vacation he doesn't answer the phone to anybody," Nani added. "I tried to talk to him, but he said: 'I'm so busy now, we'll talk soon.'"
PAPER GOSSIP
- Juventus are considering a move for Pau Torres as a potential replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, reveals Gianluca Di Marzio. With reports in Germany indicating that De Ligt is set to join Bayern Munich for €80m, the Bianconeri are already working on their shortlist of replacements. It is understood that the 25-year-old Villarreal defender is the No. 1 priority for Massimiliano Allegri's side, who are also interested in Arsenal's Gabriel.
- Real Madrid legend and current free agent Marcelo has been offered to Lyon, says Foot Mercato. While the Ligue 1 club are looking for a left-back this summer, it appears that the main obstacle in signing the 34-year-old is his salary demands. The Brazil international was on €9m per season at the Santiago Bernabeu.
- Australia international Aaron Mooy is set to turn down a number of offers from the Championship to join Scottish champions Celtic, reveals the Telegraph. The 31-year-old midfielder is a free agent after making the move from Brighton & Hove Albion to Shanghai Port back in 2020, spending two seasons with the Chinese Super League side. Mooy is one of a number of uncontracted Socceroos -- including Tom Rogic and Massimo Luongo -- trying to find a new club ahead of Australia's participation in November's World Cup.
- Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies is set to join Rangers, according to the Guardian. The 26-year-old has not made a competitive first-team appearance for Liverpool, but a bid of £4m has reportedly been accepted by the Reds. Davies arrived at Anfield from Preston North End in 2021, and spent last season on loan at Championship club Sheffield United.
- Marseille are interested in signing Ruben Blanco, reports Foot Mercato. The 25-year-old made 25 appearances for Celta Vigo last season, and the Ligue 1 club are keen to find strong competition for No. 1 goalkeeper Pau Lopez. A loan move that would include an option to make the deal permanent is currently being discussed.