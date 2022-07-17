The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!
TOP STORY: Depay part of Kounde deal?
Financially stricken Barcelona are continuing their pursuit of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and are considering a potential player-exchange deal, according to Sport.
Memphis Depay is reportedly the most reputable player that the Blaugrana are willing to move on as part of a swap that would see Kounde move to the Camp Nou, though he may need to accept a salary reduction for the deal to go ahead.
Depay, 28, contributed to 14 goals in 28 LaLiga appearances for Barca last season, but he continues to be linked with an exit from the club this summer.
Julen Lopetegui's side are believed to be looking for around €65 million to part ways with Kounde, but current negotiations for the 23-year-old have seen Barcelona €20m short. Kounde is reported to be prioritising a move to Xavi Hernandez's side, despite interest from Chelsea.
PAPER GOSSIP
- Juventus are considering a move for Pau Torres as a potential replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, reveals Gianluca Di Marzio. With reports in Germany indicating that De Ligt is set to join Bayern Munich, the Bianconeri are already working on their shortlist of replacements. It is understood that the 25-year-old Villarreal defender is the No. 1 priority for Massimiliano Allegri's side, who are also interested in Arsenal's Gabriel.
- Real Madrid legend and current free agent Marcelo has been offered to Lyon, understands Foot Mercato. While the Ligue 1 club are looking for a left-back this summer, it appears that the main obstacle in signing the 34-year-old is his salary demands. The Brazil international was on €9m per season at the Santiago Bernabeu.
- Australia international Aaron Mooy is set to turn down a number of offers from the Championship to join Scottish champions Celtic, reveals the Telegraph. The 31-year-old midfielder is currently a free agent after making the move from Brighton & Hove Albion to Shanghai Port back in 2020, spending two seasons with the Chinese Super League side. Mooy is one of a number of uncontracted Socceroos -- including Tom Rogic and Massimo Luongo -- trying to find a new club ahead of Australia's participation in November's World Cup.
- Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies is set to join Rangers, according to the Guardian. The 26-year-old has not made a competitive first-team appearance for Liverpool, but it is understood that a bid of £4m has been accepted by the Reds. Davies arrived at Anfield from Preston North End in 2021, and spent last season on loan at Championship club Sheffield United.
- Marseille are interested in signing Ruben Blanco, reports Foot Mercato. The 25-year-old made 25 appearances for Celta Vigo last season, and it is understood that the Ligue 1 club are keen to find strong competition for No. 1 goalkeeper Pau Lopez. A loan move that would include an option to make the deal permanent is currently being discussed.