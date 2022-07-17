Ale Moreno shares his thoughts on how Barcelona's attack will line-up with the signing of Raphinha and new contract for Ousmane Dembélé. (1:39)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Depay part of Kounde deal?

Financially stricken Barcelona are continuing their pursuit of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and are considering a potential player-exchange deal, according to Sport.

Memphis Depay is reportedly the most reputable player that the Blaugrana are willing to move on as part of a swap that would see Kounde move to the Camp Nou, though he may need to accept a salary reduction for the deal to go ahead.

Depay, 28, contributed to 14 goals in 28 LaLiga appearances for Barca last season, but he continues to be linked with an exit from the club this summer.

Julen Lopetegui's side are believed to be looking for around €65 million to part ways with Kounde, but current negotiations for the 23-year-old have seen Barcelona €20m short. Kounde is reported to be prioritising a move to Xavi Hernandez's side, despite interest from Chelsea.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access