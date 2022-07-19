The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal's Gabriel on Juve's wishlist

Juventus are looking to replace Bayern Munich-bound defender Matthijs de Ligt with Arsenal's Gabriel and Villarreal's Pau Torres forming part of the Italian club's four-man shortlist, according to Mundo Deportivo.

With De Ligt expected to make the move to Munich following the agreement of the reported £68 million fee between the two clubs (and Giorgio Chiellini's exit to LAFC earlier this summer), Juve must now invest in defensive reinforcements as they look to form a new backline.

Gunners defender Gabriel is on the wanted list alongside Torres, with the latter also on the radars of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. Gabriel could be a tricky signing with Arsenal apparently unwilling to negotiate for a player they see as a key part of their plans, while Torres is believed to be the most expensive transfer option at around £42m.

Also on the list are Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic and Torino star Bremer. While Bremer looked odds-on to join Internazionale for a fee of around £28m, Juve could now jump their rivals with a bid of £34m.

The most cost-effective option for Juve could be Serbia international Milenkovic, who is available for just £17m.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sevilla defender Jules Kounde could be involved in a three-way tug of war, according to Fabrizio Romano, who states that Chelsea have reignited their interest in the 23-year-old following the rumour that another target, Manchester City's Nathan Ake, is no longer available. Barcelona have been courting Kounde for some time, but both clubs could be beaten to the chase by Paris Saint-Germain, with Corriere dello Sport adding that PSG aim to replace the seemingly departing Presnel Kimpembe.

- Regarding Kimpembe, the Sun states that Chelsea have reportedly launched a bid for the PSG man. Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of the 26-year-old defender, and the Blues are believed to have lodged a bid of £40m for his services. Amid the battle over Kounde's signature, Tuchel feels he has the upper hand on a potential Kimpembe deal having worked with him at PSG for two years. Chelsea may have to raise their bid to £42m to land him.

- With Oleksandr Zinchenko seemingly bound to Arsenal on a £32m move, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to freshen up his defensive options, and the Daily Mail reports that Brighton's Marc Cucurella is a possible replacement. Zinchenko looks destined to leave City's training camp in the United States, and City will have to spend £50m to sign Cucurella. Stuttgart's 24-year-old defender Borna Sosa is also on City's watch list.

- Arsenal are keeping tabs on Juventus midfielder Arthur after the Brazilian was left out of the Bianconeri's pre-season tour to the United States. According to the Daily Mail, Juve chiefs are happy for the 25-year-old midfielder to sort out his own future rather than feature for the club on tour. Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has decided he wants a different style of midfielder and so is willing to loan out Arthur if he can't facilitate a permanent move. Arsenal are believed to have held talks with the player, but no official bid has yet to be registered.

- Real Sociedad look to have added 21-year-old Takefusa Kubo to their ranks, with the club posting pictures of the likely ex-Real Madrid man's arrival. The Japanese youngster failed to make a single appearance for Los Merengues, and he now moves to San Sebastian on a deal worth £5.5m. Kubo, 21, has found playing opportunities hard to come by but can now expect to feature more regularly both in LaLiga and the Europa League.

- Paulo Dybala is believed to have completed a medical ahead of his move to AS Roma, but the final details of his contract are still yet to be agreed, according to Italian journalist Gianluca do Marzio. Dybala will reportedly wear the the No. 21 shirt that had been reserved for fellow new signing Nemanja Matic. Dybala's deal hasn't yet been officially announced yet, although that is likely to follow once all parties have finalised the finer details of the ex-Juventus star's contract.