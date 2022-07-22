Gab Marcotti lists his top five most surprising transfers of the 2022 summer window. (2:04)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: De Jong, Depay on the outs?

Barcelona are set to begin talks with Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong as they look to clarify their future at the club, writes Sport.

The Blaugrana are looking to offload both Netherlands stars for around €100 million, and it is reported that manager Xavi Hernandez will meet with them during their tour in the United States to convince them to move on.

De Jong, 25, has been on the radar of Manchester United as they look to acquire a new midfielder, with the two clubs agreeing a total €85 million fee, but he has reportedly indicated that he has no interest in making the switch from Camp Nou to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile Depay, who scored 12 LaLiga goals last season, appears only willing to leave for a club in the Champions League.

The 28-year-old forward could see his playing time decline after Barcelona acquired Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this week, as well as Raphinha from Leeds United earlier this month.

08.57 BST: Manchester United have ruled out letting Anthony Martial leave this summer, sources have told ESPN.

United were willing to listen to offers for Martial earlier this summer, but a combination of the France forward's preseason form and the uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo's future means he is part of Erik ten Hag's plans for the new season.

Martial has made the most of his chance to impress as a striker in the absence of Ronaldo on United's tour of Thailand and Australia, scoring three goals in three games.

Ronaldo missed the trip to deal with a "family issue" and Ten Hag has admitted he does not know when the 37-year-old will return to training.

08.43 BST: ICYMI -- D.C. United have signed Ravel Morrison on a free transfer using Targeted Allocation Money.

Morrison, 29, played under D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney at Derby County. A Jamaica international, Morrison began his career with Manchester United and has also played for West Ham United, Lazio, Sheffield United and ADO Den Haag.

"Wayne worked closely with Ravel during his time as manager of Derby County," Dave Kasper, D.C. United president of soccer operations, said. "Ravel is an incredible talent and his ability to create and score goals is impressive. He has played at the highest levels during his career and his vision, creativity and ability on the ball will be a huge asset for us."

08.16 BST: Nottingham Forest have signed former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard on a free transfer, the promoted Premier League club said on Thursday.

Lingard, a United academy graduate, ended his 22-year association with the Old Trafford club following the expiry of his contract last month.

The 29-year-old England international, who made his United debut in 2014, scored 35 goals in more than 200 games for them.

Forest did not specify the length of his contract but Sky Sports reported he had signed a year-long deal.

08.00 BST: Liga MX side Pumas UNAM are set to sign Brazilian right-back Dani Alves.

Alves' arrival to Mexico City will make the ex-Barcelona defender the most high-profile addition in the league's summer transfer window.

"Dani Alves we are waiting for you," Pumas teased Alves' arrival on Twitter.

ESPN Mexico reported on Thursday that Pumas and Alves agreed to a one-year deal, with an option for an additional year. Recently a free agent after leaving Barcelona, the Brazil international hinted at a possible move to Mexico through social media posts earlier this week

The 39-year-old, who is football's most decorated male player thanks to his astonishing total of 44 titles, will look to revive a Pumas side that haven't won a league championship since 2011. Along with his illustrious tenures with Brazil and Barcelona, he has also had club stints with Sevilla, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain.

play 1:26 Hislop can't understand Lingard's Forest move Shaka Hislop says Nottingham Forest's Jesse Lingard should've chosen West Ham last summer.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Bayern Munich intend to keep hold of Benjamin Pavard this summer, according to Kicker. After completing a move for defender Matthijs de Ligt, the Bundesliga champions are open to allowing a centre-back to leave, but Julian Nagelsmann wants Pavard to remain at the Allianz Arena due to the versatility he offers in the backline.

- Juventus have made Alvaro Morata a priority signing this summer, reports Calciomercato. It is reported that Massimiliano Allegri is assessing a number of forward options after Paulo Dybala left the Serie A club this season, and the report indicates that talks are ongoing with Atletico Madrid over another loan deal that would include the option to make the move permanent for a fee of €35m. Morata, 29, contributed to 16 goals in 35 appearances for the Bianconeri while on loan last season.

- Villarreal are set to challenge the Portland Timbers for the signature of Colombia youth international Juan David Mosquera, reveals Pipe Sierra. The 19-year-old Independiente defender has been strongly linked with the Major League Soccer club this summer, but the latest indicates that they will now have to contend with Villarreal, who are willing to offer him a long-term contract.

- RB Leipzig are in advanced talks to land TSG Hoffenheim defender David Raum, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The 24-year-old full-back was a standout performer in the Bundesliga last season, scoring three goals and assisting another 11 across 32 appearances. It is reported that the deal has now entered the final stages before it will officially be confirmed.

- Georginio Wijnaldum has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he would like to join AS Roma, reports L'Equipe. Talks have been ongoing between the two clubs in recent days with Jose Mourinho's side making the 31-year-old midfielder a priority, though it is understood that there is still some difference between PSG's valuation and what the Serie A side have offered so far during the early negotiations.