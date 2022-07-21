Robert Lewandowski met up with his new Barcelona teammates for the first time at their training camp in Miami. (0:39)

TOP STORY: De Jong, Depay on the outs?

Barcelona are set to begin talks with Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong as they look to clarify their future at the club, writes Sport.

The Blaugrana are looking to offload both Netherlands stars for around €100 million, and it is understood that manager Xavi Hernandez will meet with them during their tour in the United States to convince them to move on.

De Jong, 25, has been on the radar of Manchester United as they look to acquire a new midfielder, but recent speculation has indicated that he has no interest in making the switch from the Camp Nou to Old Trafford.

For 28-year-old Depay, who scored 12 LaLiga goals as a forward last season, it is reported that he is only prepared to leave for a club in the Champions League.

Depay could see his playing time decline after Barcelona acquired Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this week, as well as Raphinha from Leeds United earlier this month.

Barcelona are seeking to clarify the futures of Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay. Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich intend to keep hold of Benjamin Pavard this summer, according to Kicker. After completing a move for defender Matthijs de Ligt, the Bundesliga champions are open to allowing a centre-back to leave, but Julian Nagelsmann wants Pavard to remain at the Allianz Arena due to the versatility he offers in the backline.

- Juventus have made Alvaro Morata a priority signing this summer, reports Calciomercato. It is reported that Massimiliano Allegri is assessing a number of forward options after Paulo Dybala left the Serie A club this season, and the latest indicates that talks are ongoing with Atletico Madrid over a potential new loan deal that would include the option to make the move permanent for a fee of €35m. Morata, 29, contributed to 16 goals in 35 appearances for the Bianconeri while on loan last season.

- Villarreal are set to challenge the Portland Timbers for the signature of Colombia youth international Juan David Mosquera, reveals Pipe Sierra. The 19-year-old Independiente defender has been strongly linked with the Major League Soccer club this summer, but the latest indicates that they will now have to contend with the LaLiga side who are willing to offer him a long-term contract.

- RB Leipzig are in advanced talks to land TSG Hoffenheim defender David Raum, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The 24-year-old full-back was a standout performer in the Bundesliga last season, scoring three goals and assisting another 11 across 32 appearances. It is reported that the deal has now entered the final stages before it will officially be confirmed.

- Georginio Wijnaldum has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he would like to join AS Roma, reports L'Equipe. Talks have been ongoing between the two sides in recent days with Jose Mourinho's side making the 31-year-old midfielder a priority, though it is understood that there is still some difference between PSG's valuation and what the Serie A side have offered so far during the early negotiations.

- Manchester United are set to block any potential exit for Anthony Martial this summer, according to the Mirror. While the club were initially open to moving the 26-year-old forward on, manager Erik ten Hag isn't prepared to take any chances amid the current uncertainty over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Martial spent some time on loan at Sevilla last season, but an impressive pre-season campaign for the Red Devils so far looks to have rejuvenated his Old Trafford career.