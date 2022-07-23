Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn speaks about the rumours of Ronaldo coming to Bayern Munich and talks about having a wish list of Harry Kane's. (1:48)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Harry Kane reps in talks with Bayern Munich, who need to replace Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich have spoken to Harry Kane's representatives over a potential move to the club. That's according to BILD, which reports that the England captain's camp didn't give a firm no over a switch to Germany, opening up the possibility of a move.

It comes as the Bavarian outfit attempt to replace Robert Lewandowski, who left the club this summer for Barcelona. The 33-year-old scored 344 goals in 375 appearances in his eight-year stint.

While Bayern have signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, they may lack the presence left by the void of someone such as Lewandowski. Tottenham forward Kane has been touted as an option, having the experience to lead a line and the goal scoring attributes that could replace the Poland international.

The 28-year-old has two-years remaining on his contract following a failed move to Manchester City last summer. However, talks are said to be planned over a new deal that could see him stay in north London for longer.

With 247 goals in 385 appearances for Spurs, the No. 9 has been crucial to their side in recent campaigns. With his deal edging closer to the end, it remains to be seen whether a new horizon could be on the cards for Kane.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

09.51 BST: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is a "little bit" annoyed by Barcelona for the handling of their pursuit of defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Chelsea captain, 32, has a year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, but wants to move to Camp Nou this summer.

However, Tuchel does not think that Barca are offering Chelsea what the Spain international is worth, leading to the issue becoming drawn out as the new season approaches.

When asked by reporters on Friday if the saga was annoying for him, Tuchel replied: "Maybe a little bit."

He added, when asked about Azpilicueta's future: "It's a tough question because I am not sure if I want to give Azpi what he wants. At some point it is about what we want. I just made the comparison about how much we fought for [Kalidou] Koulibaly, who is a national team player and roughly the same age.

"He is a hugely important player for Napoli but we have a Spanish international who is the captain at Chelsea. I see him maybe at the same level but Barcelona don't see him on that level. So I am not sure if I want to give him what he wants as he is a huge player.

"We don't think so much about other clubs. The focus is on us and what we need. I said that to him and I say it to you that I understand on a personal and a career level. But I am not only in this role to give him what he wants. I am a manager for Chelsea who wants to do what's best for Chelsea. "He doesn't like it but he understands. It is tough for him because the other club is permanently on him. On September 1 when things calm down, then he can play on his highest level."

09.00 BST: Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has told ESPN that winger Antony is set to remain at the club despite interest from Manchester United this summer.

Antony has been linked with a reunion with his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford but a deal between both clubs has failed to materialise.

Speaking to ESPN Netherlands on Friday, Schreuder said it is unlikely that the 22-year-old would leave the Dutch champions.

"I really think he will stay," Schreuder said. "Of course, we have sold a lot of players now. That has not happened in recent years.

"We have also bought players. But we have sold so many players that I assume nobody will leave."

When asked if he has agreed on a dateline to allow players to leave, he replied: "No, we did not discuss that. But we do talk to each other daily.

"I assume that no one is leaving. If we sell one more key player, it wouldn't be good for us."

PAPER GOSSIP

- Cesar Azpilicueta's move to Barcelona has been worked on for some time now, but Sport say that the Spaniard's switch to the Nou Camp is "imminent". It states that the 32-year-old has already agreed personal terms and that the two clubs are close to agreeing a fee of roughly €5 million plus add-ons.

- Another exit could soon come from Chelsea as well -- Sky Germany say that Thomas Tuchel is looking to move on striker Timo Werner this window. The 26-year-old made just 21 Premier League appearances last season, scoring four and continuing his tough streak since the roughly £50m transfer in 2020.

- Staying on the theme of Barcelona and Chelsea, it appears as though the Blues have managed to beat the Blaugrana to the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. This has led to the LaLiga side opting for an alternative, with Mundo Deportivo saying that is Athletic Bilbao's Iñigo Martínez. Contact is said to have been had between the two team's presidents and with only one-year remaining on the player's deal, he could make the switch.

- Arsenal have offered a new long-term contract to winger and academy graduate Bukayo Saka, according to the Daily Mail. The 20-year-old has impressed since his breakthrough at the club, reportedly drawing interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City with just two-years remaining on his deal. However, the Gunners are hoping to tie him down to a longer one, fending off interest while increasing his salary to match his current status in the squad.

- Brighton and Atalanta are showing interest in Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 22-year-old joined the Gunners last summer, but struggled when called upon in Kieran Tierney's absence. The latest addition of Oleksandr Zinchenko has prompted a possible loan move, with Atalanta said to be leading the race.