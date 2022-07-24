Antoine Griezmann and Cristiano Ronaldo clashed on the pitch during last season's Champions League round-of-16 tie between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

TOP STORY: Atletico want to bring Ronaldo back to Madrid

Atletico Madrid are hoping to make space in their squad for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo by moving Antoine Griezmann out of the club, according to The Times.

Los Rojiblancos are one of the big European sides who have been consistently linked with interest in signing Ronaldo, who has told United he wants to leave this summer in order to play in next season's Champions League. The Mail reported this week that the 37-year-old would be interested in joining Atletico, despite spending nine years at their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The Spanish club could free up some funds to finance a deal for Ronaldo by getting Griezmann off of their wage bill. The France international is preparing for the second season of a two-year loan from Barcelona, a deal that includes an obligation to make the move permanent for €40m next summer.

While Atletico are trying to move Griezmann, the Mirror reports that United could let Ronaldo leave on loan for a season in order to satisfy his desire for Champions League football in return for him extending his contract by a year until 2024.

Ronaldo is yet to join up with Erik ten Hag's squad for preseason training, and the Guardian reports that United will seek clarity on the No. 7's situation this week before making a decision on his future.

LIVE BLOG

10.00 BST: Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has said Bayern Munich have been "disrespectful" for talking about the possibility of signing Harry Kane in the future.

Last summer, Kane tried to push through a move to Manchester City, although he remained in north London, scoring 17 goals in 37 Premier League games last season as he helped guide Spurs to Champions League qualification.

German newspaper BILD reported on Saturday that Kane's representatives have been approached by Bayern, with the striker's team refusing to rule out the chance of a transfer.

Bayern are without a striker after the departure of longtime forward Robert Lewandowski, who completed a move to Barcelona on Tuesday.

Speaking after Spurs' 2-1 preseason win over Rangers on Saturday where Kane scored two goals, Conte expressed his disappointment at Bayern talking about his striker publicly.

"I don't know why [Kane is linked with Bayern.] The situation is very clear at Tottenham and Harry is a very important part of the project. I don't like to talk about players from another club. Maybe that's a bit disrespectful for the other club," Conte said.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Abbie Bingham)

- Manchester United are set to make an offer for Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries after they offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Gazetta dello Sport. The 26-year-old joined the Nerazzurri last summer and has three years remaining on his contract. The Serie A side included the defender in negotiations with Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku, but the Blues rejected the wing-back as part of the loan deal. The Red Devils reportedly look to fund the signing of the Netherlands international by selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Although Roma are reportedly interested in the 24-year-old defender, they are yet to propose a formal offer, with Crystal Palace also eyeing a move for the England international.

- Juventus are looking to part ways with Adrien Rabiot this summer, and this could involve a swap deal with PSG for Leandro Paredes, as per Tuttosport. The Bianconeri are reportedly requesting a transfer fee between £12.7m to £17m for the 27-year-old, who is one of the squad's highest earners. The midfielder, who has one year left on his current deal, is tipped for a move to France, with Lyon reportedly leading interest. However, the France international could return to PSG after his departure on a free transfer in 2019, as the Italian side look to acquire Paredes from the Ligue 1 champions.

- Bayern Munich have secured a £24.3m deal for Rennes' teenage striker Mathys Tel on a five-year contract, reports Sky Sports Germany. The Bundesliga champions had three bids rejected for the 17-year-old, before coming to an agreement with the Ligue 1 side. The France U17 international is set to complete a medical in the coming days and will reportedly join the German club on their pre-season tour of the United States.

- Nice have approached Leicester for Kasper Schmeichel after failing to secure Yann Sommer, according to L'Equipe. The 35-year-old goalkeeper is reportedly interested in a move, but only if he can part ways with the Foxes amicably after 11 years. The Denmark international has just one year remaining on his contract, as the Ligue 1 side looks to replace Walter Benítez following his free transfer to PSV Eindhoven.