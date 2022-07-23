Sevilla star Jules Kounde would bolster Chelsea's defence alongside recent Blues signing Kalidou Koulibaly. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

TOP STORY: Jules Kounde is still on the way to Chelsea, despite reports of Barcelona hijacking the deal

Recent reports from Spain have speculated that Jules Kounde has turned down a five-year-contract with Chelsea to wait for a move to Barcelona. However, Marca reports that Sevilla have confirmed that they have not received an offer for the 23-year-old, and they are yet to be approached by the Catalan side.

Although Xavi Hernandez holds the centre-back in high esteem, the LaLiga side are reportedly offput by the transfer fee and are currently unable to compete financially with the Blues.

A last-minute swoop is therefore unlikely, as the France international has already come to an agreement with the Premier League side, in a deal already reported to be worth £51m, including £4m in add-ons, as per the Sun.

A move to west London will make Kounde Thomas Tuchel's third major signing this summer, following the arrivals of Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling.

- Manchester United are set to make an offer for Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries after they offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Gazetta dello Sport. The 26-year-old joined the Nerazzurri last summer and has three years remaining on his contract. The Serie A side included the defender in negotiations with Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku, but the Blues rejected the wing-back as part of the loan deal. The Red Devils reportedly look to fund the signing of the Netherlands international by selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Although Roma are reportedly interested in the 24-year-old defender, they are yet to propose a formal offer, with Crystal Palace also eyeing a move for the England international.

- Atletico Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo by placing Antoine Griezmann on their transfer list, reports The Times. Los Rojiblancos are reportedly looking to fund a move for the 37-year-old striker from Manchester United by offering Griezmann to potential suitors in hopes of removing the 31-year-old's sizeable salary from their wage bill. The Portugal international is reportedly interested in a move to the Wanda Metropolitano, which would promise Champions League football next season, despite spending nine seasons with their rivals, Real Madrid.

- Juventus are looking to part ways with Adrien Rabiot this summer, and this could involve a swap deal with PSG for Leandro Paredes, as per Tuttosport. The Bianconeri are reportedly requesting a transfer fee between £12.7m to £17m for the 27-year-old, who is one of the squad's highest earners. The midfielder, who has one year left on his current deal, is tipped for a move to France, with Lyon reportedly leading interest. However, the France international could return to PSG after his departure on a free transfer in 2019, as the Italian side look to acquire Paredes from the Ligue 1 champions.

- Bayern Munich have secured a £24.3m deal for Rennes' teenage striker Mathys Tel on a five-year contract, reports Sky Sports Germany. The Bundesliga champions had three bids rejected for the 17-year-old, before coming to an agreement with the Ligue 1 side. The France U17 international is set to complete a medical in the coming days and will reportedly join the German club on their pre-season tour of the United States.

- Nice have approached Leicester for Kasper Schmeichel after failing to secure Yann Sommer, according to L'Equipe. The 35-year-old goalkeeper is reportedly interested in a move, but only if he can part ways with the Foxes amicably after 11 years. The Denmark international has just one year remaining on his contract, as the Ligue 1 side looks to replace Walter Benítez following his free transfer to PSV Eindhoven.