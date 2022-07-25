Ale Moreno jumps to the defence of Liverpool's Darwin Nunez after the striker came in for some criticism in the last week. (0:58)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juventus make move for Liverpool's Firmino

Juventus have offered Liverpool €23 million to sign striker Roberto Firmino, according to Tutto Juve.

Firmino, 30, is in the final year of his contract, though has expressed no desire to leave Anfield this summer and reportedly wants to pen new terms.

However, the forward will likely struggle for a place in Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup this season, with new €100m signing Darwin Nunez set to lead the attack alongside Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Nonetheless, the Brazil international has impressed in his last three starts in preseason, so Liverpool will need to decide what the future holds for him quickly.

09.07 BST: Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is set to join Serie B club Como, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Fabregas, 35, is a free agent following the expiry of his Monaco contract, after a season in which he played only six times.

Como last played in Serie A in 2002-03 and finished 13th in Serie B last year.

08.30 BST: Barcelona president Joan Laporta has told ESPN that Lionel Messi's "chapter" at the club is "not over" and considers it his responsibility to ensure the forward has a "more beautiful ending" at the Camp Nou.

Messi ended his 21-year spell at Barca when the club could not afford to renew his contract last summer, with the forward subsequently joining Paris Saint-Germain, which he helped to the Ligue 1 title.

"Messi was everything," Laporta said exclusively to ESPN. "To Barca, he's been possibly its greatest player, the most efficient. To me he's only comparable to Johan Cruyff. But it had to happen one day. We had to make a decision as a consequence of what we inherited. The institution is in charge of players, coaches.

"I would hope that the Messi chapter isn't over. I think it's our responsibility to try to ... find a moment to fix that chapter, which is still open and hasn't closed, so it turns out like it should have, and that it has a more beautiful ending."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Abbie Ingham)

- Harry Maguire has rejected a move from Manchester United to Barcelona as part of swap deal for Frenkie de Jong, reports the Mirror. The 29-year-old centre-back and club captain reportedly refused to depart Old Trafford this summer, deciding to fight for a starting place next season following his loss of form. This decision was reportedly influenced by new manager Erik ten Hag, who regards Maguire as a key figure in the dressing room.

- Barcelona have beaten Chelsea to the transfer of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to Sport. The Catalan side are ready to sign 23-year-old to a four-year deal and pay Sevilla €50m, with €10m in add-ons. The France international looked destined to join Chelsea earlier this week, with the London side tabling a higher offer of €65m. However, Barcelona are willing to pay the entire fee up front, whilst the Blues offered to pay in installments.

- Chelsea are eyeing a transfer swoop for Manchester United transfer target Denzel Dumfries, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The two Premier League sides would reportedly have to pay Internazionale a fee of €40m or higher for the 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back, as the Nerazzurri look to balance their wage bill. Inter initially looked to achieve this through the transfer of Milan Skriniar, but his exit has stalled with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly unwilling to match the 27-year-old's €80m price tag. Chelsea could reignite their interest in Dumfries, as they previously enquired about him during negotiations for Romelu Lukaku.

- Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic is considering a West Ham United switch, according to Bild. The 29-year-old, who registered 15 assists and seven goals in 42 appearances last season, is yet to respond to the Bundesliga side's offer of a three-year contract extension. The Serbia international is reportedly interested in a move to the Premier League, however, the midfielder would have to leave Champions League football behind as West Ham are only competing in the Europa Conference League.

- PSG are looking to complete two transfers by next week, according to L'Equipe. The Ligue 1 side are already close to completing a five-year deal for RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele, with the 24-year-old defender reportedly coming to an agreement on personal terms. The Parisians are also in advanced talks for Lille star Renato Sanches, but negotiations for the 24-year-old midfielder are reportedly evolving too slowly for PSG sporting director Luis Campos, who wants the two transfer targets to join preseason training.