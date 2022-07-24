Transfer Talk: Barcelona beat Chelsea to signing Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Craig Burley and Jan Age Fjortoft debate if Chelsea or Barcelona is the better option for Sevilla's Jules Kounde. (1:34)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kounde to spurn Chelsea for Barcelona

Barcelona have beat out Chelsea on the transfer of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to Sport.

The Catalan side are reportedly will sign him to a four-year deal and pay Sevilla €50 million, with €10m in add-ons, for the 23-year-old centre-back's transfer.

The France international looked destined to join Chelsea earlier this week, with the London side tabling a higher offer of €65m. However, Barcelona are reportedly willing to pay the entire fee upfront, whilst the Blues offered to pay in installments.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was reportedly instrumental in persuading Kounde to join Camp Nou over Thomas Tuchel's side after promising the defender a key role in the first team this season.

- Chelsea are eyeing a transfer swoop for Manchester United transfer target Denzel Dumfries, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The two Premier League sides would reportedly have to pay Internazionale a fee of €40m or higher for the 26-year-old Netherlands wingback, as the Nerazzurri look to balance their wage bill. The Serie A side initially looked to achieve this through the transfer of Milan Skriniar, but his exit has stalled with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly unwilling to match the 27-year-old's €80m price tag. Chelsea could reignite their interest in Dumfries, as they previously enquired about him during negotiations for Romelu Lukaku.

- Juventus have offered Liverpool £20 million for Roberto Firmino, as per Ekrem Konur. The 30-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Reds, and he has previously expressed no desire to leave Anfield this summer. However, the forward will likely struggle for a place in Jurgen Klopp's starting line-up this season, with new club-record signing Darwin Nunez set to lead the frontline alongside Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. Nonetheless, the Brazil international has impressed in his the last three starts in pre-season for the Merseyside club.

- Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic is considering a West Ham United switch, according to Bild. The 29-year-old, who registered 15 assists and seven goals in 42 appearances last season, is yet to respond to the Bundesliga side's offer of a three-year contract extension. The Serbia international is reportedly interested in a move to the Premier League, however, the midfielder would have to leave Champions League football behind as West Ham are only competing in the Europa Conference League.

- Harry Maguire has rejected a move from Manchester United to Barcelona as part of swap deal for Frenkie de Jong, reports the Mirror. The 29-year-old centre-back and club captain reportedly refused to depart Old Trafford this summer, deciding to fight for a starting place next season following his loss of form. This decision was reportedly influenced by new manager Erik ten Hag, who regards Maguire as a key figure in the dressing room for the Red Devils.

- PSG are looking to complete two transfers by next week, according to L'Equipe. The Ligue 1 side are already close to completing a five-year deal for RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele, with the 24-year-old defender reportedly coming to an agreement on personal terms. The Parisians are also in advanced talks for Lille star Renato Sanches, but negotiations for the 24-year-old midfielder are reportedly evolving too slowly for PSG sporting director Luis Campos, who wants the two transfer targets to join preseason training.