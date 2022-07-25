The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Werner linked with Juventus move

Timo Werner's departure from Chelsea looks possible with Juventus emerging as a potential suitor for the 26-year-old striker, reports Sky Sport Italy.

Juventus manager Max Allegri has listed the Germany international in a list of attacking transfer options, but his priority is still to secure a permanent deal for Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid. The report also mentions Manchester United's Anthony Martial although sources told ESPN last week that the player will remain at Old Trafford.

Werner hinted at a move away from Stamford Bridge in order to secure more game time ahead of the World Cup in November following the arrival of Raheem Sterling, with manager Thomas Tuchel criticising his player's response.

Werner has already been offered to his old side RB Leipzig as part of a player exchange for Nordi Mukiele, as Chelsea looked to derail Mukiele's pending transfer to PSG. However, Sky Sport Germany reports that the Bundesliga side are still interested in Werner's return to Leipzig, which would likely be on a season-long loan.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Cristiano Ronaldo is travelling back to England to discuss his future at Manchester United with manager Erik ten Hag, reveals The Athletic. The 37-year-old is understood to have informed the Red Devils of his desire to leave this summer if a reasonable offer arrives, but the Premier League side continues to maintain that he will not be transferred. It is reported that the Portugal international is more likely to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place next season.

- Newcastle United are in talks with PSG for Julian Draxler, as per Le 10 Sport. The 28-year-old midfielder is on a list of players that Luis Campos intends to move on from this summer, alongside Layvin Kurzawa, Mauro Icardi, Ander Herrera and Leandro Paredes. The Magpies are looking to bring in attacking options this summer transfer window, and although they couldn't secure Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby to St. James' Park, Draxler could be available for a fee between £17-25.5 million.

- Japhet Tanganga wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur for AC Milan this summer, according to Calciomercato's Daniele Longo. The 23-year-old is waiting to join the San Siro on a season-long loan, with Spurs reportedly insisting on the inclusion of a buy-back clause as part of the deal. The Tottenham academy graduate has a greater chance of first-team football with the Rossoneri, making just 11 Premier League appearances for Antonio Conte's side last season.

- West Ham United have rejected Fulham's €17.5m bid for Issa Diop, reports L'Equipe. The Hammers are understood to be negotiating a deal closer to €15m plus €6m in add-ons to allow the 25-year-old to leave this summer. David Moyes was initially reported to have blocked a move away, but the centre-back is now allowed to leave West Ham if his valuation is met.

- Bayern Munich are not interested in Espanyol's Raul de Tomas as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Bild has denied rumours that the Bundesliga champions are preparing to make a formal offer for the 27-year-old striker, with 17-year-old Mathys Tel already bound for the Allianz Arena. The Spain international impressed in LaLiga last season, scoring 17 goals in 34 appearances, and he also has greater experience than the teenager from Rennes, who is yet to register a goal or assist at the senior level.

- Marseille president Pablo Longoria has met with William Saliba's agent in London, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old Arsenal defender spent the last year on loan to the Ligue 1 side, where he was named Young Player of the Year. Following his return to the Emirates, the French side have been looking to sign the defender on a permanent basis. However, Mikel Arteta has recently expressed that he was impressed with Saliba's preseason performance and will likely offer him regular game time next season.