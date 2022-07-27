Jan Aage Fjortoft attempts to figure out where Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing next season, with the newest link being Atletico Madrid. (0:52)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Neymar to Man Utd if Ronaldo bolts?

Manchester United have already gathered a shortlist of replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Daily Mirror, as the Portugal star is still determined to leave Old Trafford after discussions about his future took place at the Carrington training base on Tuesday.

The report states the four-man list of potential replacements includes Neymar, as Paris Saint-Germain look to remove the 30-year-old forward from their wage bill. The Brazil international has already been linked to a move to the Premier League, with the French club reportedly offering him to Manchester City.

AS Monaco captain Wissam Ben Yedder, who scored 32 goals in Ligue 1 last season, alongside Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic and Brentford's Ivan Toney, are also in consideration.

The Telegraph added that Ronaldo, who was accompanied by agent Jorge Mendes to Tuesday's talks, remained unswayed after meeting with club CEO Richard Arnold and former mentor Sir Alex Ferguson.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Ronaldo had handed in a transfer request due to his desire to play in the Champions League, but potential destinations for a move are limited. Atletico Madrid were the latest club linked with the former Real Madrid star, but Atleti president Enrique Cerezo rejected a move for Ronaldo, calling it on Tuesday "practically impossible."

08.55 BST: Chelsea are interested in signing Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, according to Sky Sports.

Fofana, 21, was on the radar of several top clubs following an impressive start to his Leicester career, only to suffer a broken leg last summer which ruled him out of most of the 2021-22 season.

The France centre-back is under contract until 2017, but that has not stopped Chelsea looking at him as a candidate to reinforce their defence.

The Blues have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly this summer for €40m, while they have also been in talks for Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Manchester City's Nathan Ake.

08.38 BST: Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has said Lionel Messi returning to the team is "impossible" at the moment, but he has not definitively closed the door on bringing him back in the future.

Barca president Joan Laporta told ESPN last week that he considers it his responsibility to ensure Messi has a "more beautiful ending" at Camp Nou following his painful exit last summer.

However, Xavi has played down the chances of re-signing Messi from Paris Saint-Germain, who he joined on a two-year contract last summer because Barca could not afford to renew his deal.

"Leo has a contract, so it's impossible, impossible," Xavi told a news conference in Dallas ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Juventus at the Cotton Bowl.

"It doesn't make sense to speak about Messi. He is the best player in the world and the best ever. The president has already said that he hopes Messi's story has not finished with Barcelona. We will see in the future, but it's not the moment to speak about Leo, it's the moment to talk about the exciting players we have here."

The post-Messi era has cranked up a gear at Barcelona this summer with the signings of attackers Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. They follow the January arrivals of Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

08.00 BST: Luis Suarez has entered a pre-contract agreement to join Uruguayan club Nacional as a free agent, the former Liverpool and Barcelona striker said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old striker started his professional career at Nacional before moving to Dutch side FC Groningen in 2006.

"First of all, I wanted to thank you for the love through all the messages that both I and my family have received in recent days, which has been impressive. That touched our hearts at this moment that we had to make a decision," he said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

"And it was impossible to waste this opportunity of playing again in Nacional and we have a pre-agreement with the club.

"In the next few hours, details will be finalised and we hope that the agreement we all want will be reached and that we can all enjoy this new stage and see each other in the coming days."

- Thousands of fans wear Suarez masks to urge him back to Nacional

PAPER GOSSIP (by Abbie Ingham)

- If Frenkie de Jong is forced to leave Barcelona, it will only be for Chelsea, according to Sport. The 25-year-old midfielder is still fighting to stay at Camp Nou next season and has no interest in joining Manchester United, with whom he has been repeatedly linked with. The Netherlands international is reportedly fond of Chelsea's current project under new owner Todd Boehly, but the London side are unwilling to offer more than the €85m proposed by United in their opening bid.

- Chelsea are interested in signing Harry Kane, but believe that Tottenham Hotspur would prefer to make a deal with Bayern Munich, according to Bild. The 28-year-old striker is being monitored by both Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann, as the forward has two years remaining on his Spurs contract. However, Chelsea recognise Bayern would have the inside track for the England captain as he would be unlikely to leave for a Premier League rival.

- Borja Mayoral will decide on his future at Real Madrid after returning from club's preseason tour of the United States, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 25-year-old appeared set to join Getafe on a permanent deal reportedly worth €10m, following a loan spell in the second half of last season. However, the striker reportedly asked to delay the transfer to see if he has a place in Carlo Ancelotti's upcoming plans as a backup for Karim Benzema. Celta Vigo also have interest but Getafe remain in the lead as Mayoral wants to stay in the city of Madrid next season.

- Flamengo have begun negotiations with Shanghai SIPG for ex-Chelsea star Oscar, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 30-year-old midfielder is reportedly pushing for a move to the Brazilian Serie A side next summer, as both sides look to secure a deal which would move him to Rio de Janeiro through June 2023.

- Borussia Dortmund are not interested in Mauro Icardi, writes RMC Sport. Icardi, 29, is on PSG's list to transfer this summer, but the Argentina international is reportedly too expensive for the Bundesliga side. Newly promoted Monza have begun talks to bring the ex-Internazionale star back to Serie A. Dortmund are in search of a short-term solution at striker amid the absence of Sebastien Haller, who was sidelined indefinitely after being diagnosed with a testicular tumor.