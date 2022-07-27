Jan Aage Fjortoft attempts to figure out where Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing next season, with the newest link being Atletico Madrid. (0:52)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Neymar to Man Utd if Ronaldo bolts?

Manchester United have already gathered a shortlist of replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the Mirror, as the Portugal star is still determined to leave Old Trafford after discussions about his future took place at the Carrington training base on Tuesday.

The report states the four-man list of potential replacements includes Neymar, as Paris Saint-Germain look to remove the 30-year-old forward from their wage bill. The Brazil international has already been linked to a move to the Premier League, with the French club reportedly offering him to Manchester City.

AS Monaco captain Wissam Ben Yedder, who scored 32 goals in Ligue 1 last season, alongside Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic and Brentford's Ivan Toney, are also in consideration.

The Telegraph added that Ronaldo, who was accompanied by agent Jorge Mendes to Tuesday's talks, remained unswayed after meeting with club CEO Richard Arnold and former mentor Sir Alex Ferguson.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Ronaldo had handed in a transfer request due to his desire to play in the Champions League, but potential destinations for a move are limited. Atletico Madrid were the latest club linked with the former Real Madrid star, but Atleti president Enrique Cerezo rejected a move for Ronaldo, calling it "practically impossible."

Could Manchester United possibly make a move for Neymar? Paris Saint-Germain Football/PSG via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- If Frenkie de Jong is forced to leave Barcelona, it will only be for Chelsea, according to Sport. The 25-year-old is still fighting to stay at Camp Nou next season and has no interest in joining Manchester United, with whom he has been repeatedly linked with. The Netherlands international is reportedly fond of Chelsea's current project under new owner Todd Boehly, but the London side are unwilling to offer more than the €80 million proposed by United in their opening bid.

- Chelsea are interested in signing Harry Kane, but believe that Tottenham Hotspur would prefer to make a deal with Bayern Munich, according to Bild. The 28-year-old is being monitored by both Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann, as the forward has two years remaining on his Spurs contract. However, Chelsea recognise Bayern would have the inside track for the England captain as he would not likely leave for a Premier League rival side.

- Borja Mayoral will decide on his future at Real Madrid after returning from club's preseason tour of the United States, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 25-year-old appeared set to join Getafe on a permanent deal reportedly worth €10m, following a loan spell in the second half of last season. However, the striker reportedly asked to delay the transfer to see if he has a place in Carlo Ancelotti's upcoming plans as a backup for Karim Benzema. Celta Vigo also have interest but Getafe remain in the lead as Mayoral wants to stay in the city of Madrid next season.

- Flamengo have begun negotiations with Shanghai SIPG for ex-Chelsea star Oscar, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 30-year-old is reportedly pushing for a move to the Brazilian Serie A side next summer, as both sides look to secure a deal which would move him to Rio de Janeiro through June 2023.

- Borussia Dortmund are not interested in Mauro Icardi, writes RMC Sport. Icardi, 29, is on PSG's list to transfer this summer, but the Argentina international is reportedly too expensive for the Bundesliga side. Newly promoted Monza have begun talks to bring the ex-Internazionale star back to Serie A. Dortmund are in search for a striker after Sebastien Haller was sidelined indefinitely due to surgery to remove a testicular tumor.