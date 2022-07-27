Jan Aage Fjortoft attempts to figure out where Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing next season, with the newest link being Atletico Madrid. (0:52)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Ronaldo won't budge, eyes Man Utd exit

Cristiano Ronaldo looks intent on leaving Old Trafford this summer, after talks with Manchester United failed to convince the 37-year-old striker to remain at the club, reports The Times.

New manager Erik ten Hag is understood to have made an attempt to persuade him to reconsider his decision on Tuesday after presenting his project to the Portugal international, but it looks as though the failure to qualify for the Champions League last season has closed the curtains early on Ronaldo's return, despite having one year left on his contract.

While reports indicated that Manchester United rejected Ronaldo's request to be released from his contract, the club have given his representatives permission to begin to explore potential clubs who would be interested in acquiring him.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star scored 18 goals in 30 Premier League games last season.

Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich have all been linked to Ronaldo at some point. However, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo called such a move "practically impossible" while sources told ESPN earlier this month that Chelsea had ruled themselves out of the running for his signature. Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn also nixed his side as an option, saying signing Ronaldo would not "fit with our philosophy."

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are planning to move on starting goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen if they cannot facilitate a move away from the Camp Nou for Frenkie de Jong, according to Cadena Ser. With the 30-year-old goalkeeper reported to earn €7 million-per-season, and contracted to have a salary increase next season, the Blaugrana could now move him on as they look to control their current wage structure. The Germany international made 35 appearances in LaLiga for Xavi Hernandez's side in the 2021-22 campaign.

- AFC Bournemouth are set to sign Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier, writes The Athletic. An initial fee of £10m has been agreed between the two sides, though it is reported that there is an extra £2.5m in add-ons included as part of the deal. The 23-year-old was a key player for the Championship side last season, contributing to 10 goals in 44 appearances.

- Chelsea will allow Hakim Ziyech to leave for £8m, reports the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old attacking midfielder is keen to make the switch to AC Milan, but while the Serie A champions are expected to advance negotiations for him this week, the latest indicates that he will be required to take a salary reduction for his proposed move to the San Siro to materialise.

- Georginio Wijnaldum is one step away from joining AS Roma, according to Rudy Galetti. It is reported that Jose Mourinho's side have made strong progress during negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over a loan move that includes an option to become permanent. It is expected that both sides will continue discussions this week as they look to reach a middle ground over how much of the 31-year-old midfielder's salary will be covered as part of the loan.