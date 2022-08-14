Steve Nicol can't understand the price tag for Wesley Fofana and feels Chelsea's new owners may be being taken advantage of. (1:03)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Foxes holding out for £80m for Fofana

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Wesley Fofana, but their move for the centre-back might be scuppered by Leicester City's transfer demands.

The Mail reports that while Thomas Tuchel's side have made offers of £60 million and £65 million for the 21-year-old, the Foxes are not willing to let the French defender leave for anything less than £80 million.

Fofana is just one of several Leicester players who are rumoured to be leaving King Power Stadium, with midfield maestro James Maddison reportedly on Newcastle United's radar and Youri Tielemans being tracked by Arsenal. All three players started in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Gunners, and it remains to be seen if any will be part of Brendan Rodgers' squad once the transfer window closes.

RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol has been touted as a potential alternative if Chelsea and Leicester cannot agree terms for Fofana.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Xavi Hernandez insisted that Frenkie de Jong is an "important" Barcelona player after Saturday's 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano, but that hasn't stopped Metro from reporting that the Netherlands international is on his way to Manchester United. The outlet says that the 25-year-old has told his Barca teammates that he'll likely move to Old Trafford.

- Manchester City will not only sign Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez but also will make a play for Arsenal's Kieran Tierney. That's according to the Mail, which says Pep Guardiola's side are yet to make a formal bid for the Scotland international but are "monitoring the situation."

- Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United remains clouded, with various reports either linking the attacker with a move or insisting he will stay put. The Sunday Times says that Paris Saint-Germain want Rashford to be the long-term partner for Kylian Mbappe, while the Mail says that Erik ten Hag has no interest in moving the England star on.

- Fabrizio Romano says that Barcelona's Memphis Depay is edging closer to a move to Juventus. Talks are reportedly in "key stages" as the former Lyon and Man United man looks for a way out of Camp Nou.