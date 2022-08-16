Rob Dawson explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is as big a problem as any for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. (1:06)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United turn to Aubameyang, Vardy?

Manchester United have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says The Sun, while they could also target Leicester City's Jamie Vardy.

United need a new striker, after a terrible start to the Premier League season, and Aubameyang is set to leave Camp Nou after arriving on a free transfer from Arsenal in February.

Barca want around €25 million for his services, but both Chelsea and United are keen to sign the 33-year-old, who scored 92 goals in 163 games at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, The Athletic claims that United want to land Vardy. The 36-year-old helped Leicester win the Premier League title in 2015-16 but is still going strong and netted 17 goals in 33 games last season, despite suffering from injuries.

Espanyol's Raul de Tomas, plus Atletico Madrid pair Alvaro Morata and Matheus Cunha have also been linked, with sources telling ESPN on Monday that Erik ten Hag's shortlist of striker options includes the 23-year-old Brazilian.

09.47 BST: Paris Saint-Germain are willing to let midfielder Leandro Paredes join Juventus on a season-long loan, according to Sky Italy.

Paredes, 28, is under contract with PSG until June 2024, but made only 22 appearances in all competitions for the French champions and is keen to leave in search of regular playing time.

A target of Juve, Paredes is keen to move to Turin and has reportedly reached personal terms with the Italian giants. However, the two clubs have yet to reach an agreement regarding Paredes' transfer as PSG want to include a €25m option that Juve could exercise to sign him permanently next summer.

The deal to bring Paredes to Turin is also subject to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot joining Manchester United this summer. United have reportedly agreed a fee of €20m, rising to €25m, to sign the France international.

09.28 BST: Inter Milan expect to reach an agreement with Chelsea for the transfer of teenage midfielder Cesare Casadei this week.

Sky Italy claims Chelsea have increased their bid to €12m, but Inter are requesting €15m plus €5m in add-ons.

Negotiations are ongoing between the clubs and Inter are reportedly optimistic that Chelsea will return with another offer by Thursday.

Casadei, 19, was recently promoted to Inter's first team after impressing with the reserves, scoring 13 goals and setting up four more in 29 league appearances last season. He has represented Italy at youth level and is under contract with the Nerazzurri until June 2024.

Inter are keen to let Casadei leave so they can focus on finding a replacement for defender Andrea Ranocchia, who departed for Monza.

09.11 BST: Sevilla are in negotiations with Bayern Munich to sign French centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, according to Diario de Sevilla.

Nianzou, 20, arrived at the German club in the summer of 2020 as a free agent after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

With Bayern having signed Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus for €67m earlier this summer, Nianzou is expected to see his playing time reduced.

Nianzou made 17 league appearances for Bayern last season but only six as a starter. Sevilla are looking to strengthen their defensive line after losing main defenders Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos this summer. Kounde joined Barcelona, while Diego Carlos moved to Premier League side Aston Villa.

08.36 BST: Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan is on the verge of joining Brighton on a permanent transfer, according to El Periodico Mediterraneo.

Estupinan, 24, did not train with Villarreal on Monday and has travelled to England with the club's permission to complete his move to the Premier League.

Brighton will pay a reported €18m, plus €5m in variables to sign the Ecuador international, who made 40 appearances across all competitions for Villarreal last season as they reached the semifinals of the Champions League.

Villarreal signed Estupinan from Watford in the summer of 2020 for €16m on a seven-year contract.

08.00 BST: Chelsea are set to make another bid for Everton forward Anthony Gordon, The Times reports.

Sources told ESPN's James Olley on Monday that Chelsea had a £40m bid rejected as Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel tries to strengthen his squad with three signings before the transfer window closes next month.

Gordon, who has also attracted interest from Tottenham and Newcastle, is viewed as an exciting prospect for the future who could fill one of the three attacking positions in Tuchel's preferred 3-4-2-1 system.

Everton are continuing to insist the 21-year-old is not available for transfer, and The Times reports that Chelsea are now preparing a new £45m offer for the 21-year-old

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Chelsea will pursue Frenkie de Jong until the end of the summer transfer window, according to Sport. Thomas Tuchel has made the 25-year-old midfielder a key target, and it is reported that the Blues are willing to match Barcelona's valuation of €80m to secure him. The Netherlands international is has also been linked with Manchester United, but there is hope that he would be persuaded to join Chelsea as they are able to offer Champions League football this season.

- Atletico Madrid are looking to offer Cristiano Ronaldo an exit from Manchester United, according to journalist Guillem Balague. The 37-year-old Portugal star has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer amid concerns over his attitude, and had been previously linked with Atletico, fierce rivals of his former club Real Madrid. Earlier on Monday, sources told ESPN that United were adamant they would keep Ronaldo despite growing concerns that his desire to move is becoming a negative influence in the dressing room. As such, Diego Simeone's side are believed to be keeping the door open over a possible move.

- Bernardo Silva's transfer fee has been valued at £100m by Manchester City, according to The Athletic. Barcelona remain interested in the 28-year-old attacking midfielder, but it looks as though there is some difference in valuation between the two clubs. City would be willing to allow him to leave if the right proposal arrives from the Camp Nou hierarchy.

- There's been plenty of speculation surrounding Matheus Nunes this summer, but it looks as though he is now set to join Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to Record. Wolves reportedly have agreed a deal with Sporting CP worth €45m, plus €5m in bonuses. The 23-year-old midfielder was also on the radar of West Ham United, while also being linked with Liverpool and Manchester City in recent months.

- Napoli are looking to acquire Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The 25-year-old midfielder has been identified as a replacement for Fabian Ruiz, and it is understood that they have proposed a one-year loan deal that includes an option to make the move permanent for €30m. Ndombele contributed to six goals in 31 appearances last season.