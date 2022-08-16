Rob Dawson explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is as big a problem as any for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. (1:06)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United turn to Aubameyang, Vardy?

Manchester United have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says The Sun, while they could also target Leicester City's Jamie Vardy.

United need a new striker, after a terrible start to the Premier League season, and Aubameyang is set to leave Camp Nou after arriving on a free transfer from Arsenal in February.

Barca want around €25 million for his services, but both Chelsea and United are keen to sign the 33-year-old, who scored 92 goals in 163 games at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, The Athletic said United want to land Vardy. The 36-year-old helped Leicester win the Premier League title in 2015-16 but is still going strong and netted 17 goals in 33 games last season, despite suffering from injuries.

Espanyol's Raul de Tomas, plus Atletico Madrid pair Alvaro Morata and Matheus Cunha have also been linked, with sources telling ESPN on Monday that Erik ten Hag's shortlist of striker options includes the 23-year-old Brazilian.

21.57 BST: Idrissa Gueye has agreed terms ahead of his proposed move to Everton, according to L'Equipe.

Frank Lampard's side have been working hard to bring the 32-year-old defensive midfielder back to Goodison Park, where he left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, and it looks as though the deal now just requires a fee to be agreed between both clubs. Gueye made 26 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG last season.

21.23 BST: AC Milan have failed to reach an agreement with Ismael Bennacer during their latest round of contract talks, reveals Calciomercato.

The San Siro hierarchy offered the 24-year-old midfielder an offer worth €3million-per-season, but it is reported that he is looking for a salary increase worth more than double his current €1.7million-per-season contract.

While his current deal isn't set to expire until the summer of 2024, the Rossoneri plan to hold further talks with his representatives before the transfer window closes.

21.06 BST: Any teams looking to land Juan Foyth from Villarreal will need to meet his release clause, according to Sport.

The 24-year-old centre-back has been tracked by Barcelona this summer, but with Unai Emery deeming him to be an important part of the first team, the Yellow Submarine aren't prepared to accept any offers lower than the €42million release clause in his contract. Foyth made 25 league appearances for the LaLiga club last season, while he also starred 10 times in the Champions League.

20.16 BST: Dele Alli is attracting strong interest from Besiktas, writes Fabrizio Romano.

Everton are open to allowing the 26-year-old midfielder to leave if he informs them, with his priority understood to be gaining regular minutes in the first team. The Super Lig side are reported to be considering both permanent and loan move options for the former England international star.

19.53 BST: Bayern Munich have received an enquiry from Augsburg for Joshua Zirkzee, reports Bild.

The Bundesliga champions are looking to move on the 21-year-old forward this summer, having struggled to incorporate him into the first team amid a difficult competition for places, though Augsburg are wary of interest from the Premier League. It is understood that Julian Nagelsmann's side are looking for a fee between €15million and €20million to part ways with him.

18.50 BST: Despite previously being interested in Wesley Fofana, Paris Saint-Germain have decided to end their pursuit of him, understands CBS.

PSG were not prepared to offer Leicester City more than £65million to land the 21-year-old centre-back, and it is reported that they still consider Milan Skriniar as a possibility before the transfer window closes. Personal terms have already been agreed with the 27-year-old Internazionale defender.

18.08 BST: Internazionale are preparing to make a move for Manuel Akanji, writes Gianluca Di Marzio.

Having agreed terms with Chelsea over a deal for Cesare Casadei, the Nerazzurri are now able to make an official proposal to Borussia Dortmund for the 27-year-old centre-back. The Serie A side have been aiming to strengthen their defence this summer, and it looks as though the Switzerland international has been identified as a key target for Simone Inzaghi.

Akanji has previously been linked with Manchester United.

17.22 BST: Edinson Cavani has turned down a move to Nice, according to Foot Mercato.

The 35-year-old striker is currently a free agent after his contract expired with Manchester United this summer, and it is reported that he is prioritising a move to Villarreal. Cavani previously played under manager Unai Emery while at Paris Saint-Germain before leaving the Parc des Princes in 2018.

15.56 BST: Chelsea are set to sign midfielder Cesare Casadei for £12.6m plus £4.2m in add-ons after agreeing to a deal with Inter Milan, reports Sky Sports.

Casadei, 19, joined Inter in 2018 and made his way through their youth ranks. The Italy U19 midfielder had 17 goals and five assists for their reserves last year.

Meanwhile, The Evening Standard says that winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will be allowed to leave Chelsea on loan.

Hudson-Odoi, 21, was linked with Bayern Munich in the past but signed a new contract and has now struggled for game time. Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has asked him not to leave for good, but Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, Leicester and Southampton are all keen on a loan.

15.07 BST: Arsenal's new striker, Gabriel Jesus, has hit the ground running.

14.22 BST: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is hopeful Alvaro Morata will remain at the club this season.

Morata, 29, returned to Atletico after two seasons on loan at Juventus. There is reported interest from the Premier League in the Spain international, with Manchester United among the clubs interested in the forward's services.

"I'm not the club owner, I'm the coach," Simeone said on Monday when asked about Morata's future. "He's in good form and has worked with a lot of humility. All of us at the club hope he continues with us."

Morata scored twice in Atletico's 3-0 win at Getafe in their league opener on Monday. He is under contract with Atletico until June 2024.

14.08 BST: West Ham are close to completing a deal to sign PSG defender Thilo Kehrer.

Kehrer, 25, is undergoing a medical and is set to sign for €12m, with adds on up to €15m.

13.55 BST: Chelsea have had an improved £45m offer for winger Anthony Gordon rejected by Everton, sources have told ESPN.

Although Everton continue to insist the 21-year-old will not leave, Chelsea are continuing their pursuit having had an initial £40m bid dismissed already.

Chelsea will now decide whether to make a third offer for England Under-21 winger Gordon, who has previously attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is keen on making three signings before the transfer window closes this month as talks continue over a move for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana among other targets.

Sources have told ESPN that Everton value Gordon well in excess of £50m but would prefer to keep him given they have already lost Richarlison to Tottenham this summer.

The Manchester Evening News says that Lyon forward Moussa Dembele is still on United's radar.

Dembele, 26, has experience of the Premier League with Fulham and has already rejected an offer from Everton this summer.

The Frenchman scored 22 goals in 36 appearances for Lyon last season but his contract expires in 2023, so might be available for a cheaper fee than some of the others mentioned below.

12.50 BST: Manchester United are dominating the gossip pages today, with Real Madrid's Casemiro the latest big name to be linked with the club.

Marca says that United want to sign the 30-year-old Brazil defensive midfielder as they are struggling to land Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

But, as one of the world's best in his position, it's unlikely that Casemiro would be keen to move to Old Trafford at this point of his career, especially without Champions League football.

12.15 BST: Darwin Nunez has had an interesting arrival in the Premier League.

11.00 BST: Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht.

The 21-year-old has signed a four-year contract at the Etihad Stadium and will remain as part of Pep Guardiola's first-team squad this season. Sources have told ESPN the deal with Anderlecht is worth €13m plus add-ons.

"I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City," said Gomez, who has represented Spain at Under-21 level. "City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.

"To be able to be part of this club is a dream come true for me and something any young player would aspire to. The number of trophies City have won over the past few years has been incredible and the style of football the team plays under Pep is the most exciting in Europe. Playing for and being guided by Pep and his coaches is going to be very special."

10.21 BST: Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is increasingly agitated after learning that the club are asking for a world-record fee to let him go, according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old France international agreed personal terms with Chelsea, but Leicester's request for more than £80m has left Fofana feeling that the club are pricing him out of a move. Chelsea have so far made two bids of £60m and £65m, which have both been rejected by Leicester.

Fofana has made 52 appearances for Leicester since joining from Saint-Etienne, and was part of the FA Cup winning squad last year.

09.47 BST: Paris Saint-Germain are willing to let midfielder Leandro Paredes join Juventus on a season-long loan, according to Sky Italy.

Paredes, 28, is under contract with PSG until June 2024, but made only 22 appearances in all competitions for the French champions and is keen to leave in search of regular playing time.

A target of Juve, Paredes is keen to move to Turin and has reportedly reached personal terms with the Italian giants. However, the two clubs have yet to reach an agreement regarding Paredes' transfer as PSG want to include a €25m option that Juve could exercise to sign him permanently next summer.

The deal to bring Paredes to Turin is also subject to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot joining Manchester United this summer. United have reportedly agreed a fee of €20m, rising to €25m, to sign the France international.

09.28 BST: Inter Milan expect to reach an agreement with Chelsea for the transfer of teenage midfielder Cesare Casadei this week.

Sky Italy claims Chelsea have increased their bid to €12m, but Inter are requesting €15m plus €5m in add-ons.

Negotiations are ongoing between the clubs and Inter are reportedly optimistic that Chelsea will return with another offer by Thursday.

Casadei, 19, was recently promoted to Inter's first team after impressing with the reserves, scoring 13 goals and setting up four more in 29 league appearances last season. He has represented Italy at youth level and is under contract with the Nerazzurri until June 2024.

Inter are keen to let Casadei leave so they can focus on finding a replacement for defender Andrea Ranocchia, who departed for Monza.

09.11 BST: Sevilla are in negotiations with Bayern Munich to sign French centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, according to Diario de Sevilla.

Nianzou, 20, arrived at the German club in the summer of 2020 as a free agent after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

With Bayern having signed Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus for €67m earlier this summer, Nianzou is expected to see his playing time reduced.

Nianzou made 17 league appearances for Bayern last season but only six as a starter. Sevilla are looking to strengthen their defensive line after losing main defenders Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos this summer. Kounde joined Barcelona, while Diego Carlos moved to Premier League side Aston Villa.

08.36 BST: Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan is on the verge of joining Brighton on a permanent transfer, according to El Periodico Mediterraneo.

Estupinan, 24, did not train with Villarreal on Monday and has travelled to England with the club's permission to complete his move to the Premier League.

Brighton will pay a reported €18m, plus €5m in variables to sign the Ecuador international, who made 40 appearances across all competitions for Villarreal last season as they reached the semifinals of the Champions League.

Villarreal signed Estupinan from Watford in the summer of 2020 for €16m on a seven-year contract.

08.00 BST: Chelsea are set to make another bid for Everton forward Anthony Gordon, The Times reports.

Sources told ESPN's James Olley on Monday that Chelsea had a £40m bid rejected as Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel tries to strengthen his squad with three signings before the transfer window closes next month.

Gordon, who has also attracted interest from Tottenham and Newcastle, is viewed as an exciting prospect for the future who could fill one of the three attacking positions in Tuchel's preferred 3-4-2-1 system.

Everton are continuing to insist the 21-year-old is not available for transfer, and The Times reports that Chelsea are now preparing a new £45m offer for the 21-year-old

- Chelsea will pursue Frenkie de Jong until the end of the summer transfer window, according to Sport. Thomas Tuchel has made the 25-year-old midfielder a key target, and it is reported that the Blues are willing to match Barcelona's valuation of €80m to secure him. The Netherlands international is has also been linked with Manchester United, but there is hope that he would be persuaded to join Chelsea as they are able to offer Champions League football this season.

- Atletico Madrid are looking to offer Cristiano Ronaldo an exit from Manchester United, according to journalist Guillem Balague. The 37-year-old Portugal star has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer amid concerns over his attitude, and had been previously linked with Atletico, fierce rivals of his former club Real Madrid. Earlier on Monday, sources told ESPN that United were adamant they would keep Ronaldo despite growing concerns that his desire to move is becoming a negative influence in the dressing room. As such, Diego Simeone's side are believed to be keeping the door open over a possible move.

- Bernardo Silva's transfer fee has been valued at £100m by Manchester City, according to The Athletic. Barcelona remain interested in the 28-year-old attacking midfielder, but it looks as though there is some difference in valuation between the two clubs. City would be willing to allow him to leave if the right proposal arrives from the Camp Nou hierarchy.

- There's been plenty of speculation surrounding Matheus Nunes this summer, but it looks as though he is now set to join Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to Record. Wolves reportedly have agreed a deal with Sporting CP worth €45m, plus €5m in bonuses. The 23-year-old midfielder was also on the radar of West Ham United, while also being linked with Liverpool and Manchester City in recent months.

- Napoli are looking to acquire Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The 25-year-old midfielder has been identified as a replacement for Fabian Ruiz, and it is understood that they have proposed a one-year loan deal that includes an option to make the move permanent for €30m. Ndombele contributed to six goals in 31 appearances last season.