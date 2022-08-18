Bernardo Silva is on the wishlists of PSG and Barcelona. Julian Finney/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG have inside track to Silva

Paris Saint-Germain are working on a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, according to The Times.

Barcelona also have been strongly linked with the Portugal international, who wants to leave the Etihad.

However, the Parisians are not working under the same financial issues that Barcelona are currently facing and they are confident that Silva will move to France if a fee can be agreed with City.

It is added that PSG are prepared to pay as much as €70 million for the 28-year-old, whose City contract runs until 2025.

Offering Silva improved personal terms will reportedly not be an issue for PSG, something that can't be said of Barcelona.

The Catalans have pinned a lot of their hopes of signing Silva on the player's preference of joining them. But the club still need to create more salary space if they are to sign any more players -- Jules Kounde remains unregistered while their other four summer additions (Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie) were registered the day before last Saturday's season opener.

As for PSG, the Ligue 1 champs so far permanently signed Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Nordi Mukiele and Nuno Mendes this summer, while bringing Hugo Ekitike on loan from Reims.

LIVE BLOG

09.07 BST: Girona are closing in on the signing of midfielder Reinier on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, Mundo Deportivo reports

Reinier, 20, returned to Madrid this summer after spending two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund, where he had limited playing time.

Madrid signed Reinier for €35m from Flamengo in January 2020 but he has yet to make a senior appearance for Los Blancos.

Reinier has been linked with Spanish sides Valladolid, Almeria and Serie A outfit Torino. However, Girona, back in LaLiga after a three-year absence, appear to have won the race to sign the Brazilian.

Reinier has agreed to join Girona but is awaiting the green light from Real Madrid for the deal to be completed. No option for a permanent move will be included in the deal.

08.23 BST: Wolverhampton Wanderers announced late last night that they have signed midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting CP in a club-record deal.

Wolves beat Premier League rivals West Ham to the Portugal international for a fee which Record reports will be an initial €45m that could rise to €50m.

Nunes, 23, scored four goals and set up five more in 50 appearances for Sporting last season.

08.00 BST: Manchester United have enquired about a loan move for Chelsea and United States forward Christian Pulisic, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

United are scrambling for reinforcements after making their worst start to a Premier League season and faltering in their pursuit of several players, including Adrien Rabiot and Frenkie de Jong. Pulisic has emerged as a possible target after United contacted Chelsea to examine whether they would be willing to allow the USMNT international to leave Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic, 23, has two years remaining on his contract. According to sources, he has grown frustrated at his limited game time. He was a substitute in both Chelsea games so far this season, with appearances totalling 30 minutes. In an injury-hit campaign last term, Pulisic started just 13 Premier League games.

It is unclear whether Chelsea would allow the Pulisic to join a domestic rival, with Newcastle United also thought to be monitoring the situation, although sources have indicated they are more likely to be open to a loan move rather than a permanent transfer.

Sources also suggest Juventus have expressed an interest, while Atletico Madrid have been reportedly linked with a move for Pulisic, who is keen on securing more regular football ahead of the World Cup.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- The Independent reports that Sporting CP are offering to take Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United on a free transfer. It is unknown whether he would accept a homecoming to Lisbon as he wants to stay in the Champions League -- but be at a level where he could win it.

- Manchester United are looking to bring in Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and have even spoken with the Serbia international's agent, although Foot Mercato reports that an offer has not yet been made. Sources have told ESPN that United have cooled their interest in Juventus' Adrien Rabiot and have also targeted Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

- Sky Sports Deutschland have stated that Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is unhappy with his role at Anfield and could leave. He has one year left on his contract but could look to depart this summer in search of more game time, although there are currently no named clubs looking at the ex-RB Leipzig man.

- Napoli are getting closer to completing a €5m loan move for Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori, with the obligation to make it permanent for €25m plus €5m in add-ons, reports Sky Sports Italia. The composition of the add-ons is yet to be decided but the aim is for everything to be formalised on Thursday ahead of a medical on Friday.

- Marseille have opened the door to Arkadiusz Milik potentially leaving the club this summer, as reported by L'Equipe. There have already been some contacts made by clubs hoping to sign the Polish striker.