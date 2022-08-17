The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG have inside track to Silva

Paris Saint-Germain are working on a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, according to The Times.

Barcelona also have been strongly linked with the Portugal international, who wants to leave the Etihad.

However, the Parisians are not working under the same financial issues that Barcelona are currently facing and they are confident that Silva will move to France if a fee can be agreed with City.

It is added that PSG are prepared to pay as much as €70 million for the 28-year-old, whose City contract runs until 2025.

Offering Silva improved personal terms will reportedly not be an issue for PSG, something that can't be said of Barcelona.

The Catalans have pinned a lot of their hopes of signing Silva on the player's preference of joining them. But the club still need to create more salary space if they are to sign any more players -- Jules Kounde remains unregistered while their other four summer additions (Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie) were registered the day before last Saturday's season opener.

As for PSG, the Ligue 1 champs so far permanently signed Vitinha, Renato Sanches and Nuno Mendes this summer, while bringing Hugo Ekitike on loan from Reims.

Bernardo Silva is on the wishlists of PSG and Barcelona, respectively. Julian Finney/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- The Independent reports that Sporting CP are offering to take Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United on a free transfer. It is unknown whether he would accept a homecoming to Lisbon as he wants to stay in the Champions League -- but be at a level where he could win it.

- Manchester United are looking to bring in Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and have even spoken with the Serbia international's agent, although Foot Mercato reports that an offer has not yet been made. Sources have told ESPN that United have cooled their interest in Juventus' Adrien Rabiot and have also targeted Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

- Sky Sports Deutschland have stated that Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is unhappy with his role at Anfield and could leave. He has one year left on his contract but could look to depart this summer in search of more game time, although there are currently no named clubs looking at the ex-RB Leipzig man.

- Napoli are getting closer to completing a €5m loan move for Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori, with the obligation to make it permanent for €25m plus €5m in add-ons, reports Sky Sports Italia. The composition of the add-ons is yet to be decided but the aim is for everything to be formalised on Thursday ahead of a medical on Friday.

-- Marseille have opened the door to Arkadiusz Milik potentially leaving the club this summer, as reported by L'Equipe. There have already been some contacts made by clubs hoping to sign the Polish striker.