TOP STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo to move to Dortmund?

Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing for a move from Manchester United to Borussia Dortmund, according to Bild.

As time ticks down on the remainder of the transfer window, the 37-year-old striker has informed his agent Jorge Mendes to land him a move to the Bundesliga club, who can offer him Champions League football this season.

Despite Ronaldo calling speculation over his potential departure "lies," it seems as though the Portugal star is intent on leaving Old Trafford this summer. It is reported that the ex-Real Madrid and Juventus star sees Dortmund as one of his final options, with an eye on being the first player in history to win a domestic title in each of Europe's four major leagues.

Dortmund, who are currently in contact with Ronaldo's representatives, are considering whether to table an official proposal to the Red Devils, with BVB manager Edin Terzic eyeing another striker after Erling Haaland's €60 million exit to Man City.

The club recently signed Anthony Modeste from Cologne following Sebastien Haller's diagnosis of a testicular tumor that will cause him to miss several months.

08.19 BST: The Athletic reports that Chelsea are ready to send defender Trevoh Chalobah out on loan.

Chalobah, 23, was left out for Chelsea's first two games of the 2022-23 season and wants to depart for more game time.

There is interest from a couple of Premier League and Serie A clubs but Chelsea don't want him to leave on a permanent deal.

08.00 BST: Casemiro is weighing up whether to accept an offer to join Manchester United or to continue his career at Real Madrid, sources have told ESPN.

The Brazilian midfielder wants to make a decision before the end of the week. Sources have told ESPN that a meeting took place on Wednesday evening between Casemiro's entourage and Real Madrid, with a transfer fee of €60m plus €10m in add-ons and a four-year deal on the table.

Casemiro, 30, will also speak to Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to learn more about the role he would have in the team following the arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni. The former Monaco midfielder started ahead of Casemiro in Madrid's opening LaLiga game of the season against Almeria on Sunday.

According to sources, Ancelotti wants Casemiro to remain at the Bernabeu but will accept whatever decision is taken by the club and the player.